Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Beauty Garage Professional, a true made-in-India brand reinventing the hair care industry, is proud to unveil the world's first revolutionary five-step product series "ScalpSense", prioritizing scalp health and care. This groundbreaking collection is designed to address a wide range of scalp issues, offering consumers a comprehensive solution for their scalp concerns under one high-quality and reasonably priced product range.

ScalpSense represents a significant advancement in not only hair care but also scalp care, offering a diverse array of products meticulously formulated to tackle various scalp issues effectively. From dryness and dandruff to excess oil and sensitivity, ScalpSense provides targeted solutions for all scalp types and concerns.

Speaking about the launch, Mahesh Ravaria, Co-Founder and CEO, of Beauty Garage Professional said, "At Beauty Garage Professional, we understand the importance of scalp health in achieving overall hair wellness. With ScalpSense, we are delighted to introduce a revolutionary range of products that prioritize scalp care and deliver exceptional results. Each product within the ScalpSense range is crafted using high-quality ingredients known for their efficacy in promoting scalp health. From soothing to nourishing vitamins and minerals, every formula is carefully curated to provide optimal benefits without compromising on safety or quality. With the vision of offering a comprehensive range of beauty products, the brand values are centred around the idea of repairing, restoring, and revitalising customers' scalp and hair. The company continuously strives to bring in innovative and effective solutions that meet the needs of every customer."

Jigar Ravaria, Co-Founder, of Beauty Garage Professional further added, "Historically, hair care companies globally haven't focused on scalp problems. There has been a longstanding emphasis on the cosmetic aspects of hair, such as shine, volume, and style, rather than the health of the scalp hence focusing on products that provide immediate visible results. Our research and feedback stemming from consumer demand helped us to understand the existing gap in addressing underlying scalp issues. We have given scalp problems often considered secondary to hair concerns due to importance and much-needed attention through our novel product range ScalpSense. The comprehensive solutions focus on issues like dandruff or itching as symptoms of broader scalp health issues rather than isolated problems.

Moreover, developing effective solutions for scalp problems requires specialized research and formulation expertise. We have invested our resources into technology and developing an innovative product range that demonstrates our growing understanding that maintaining a healthy scalp is fundamental to achieving optimal hair health and appearance."

Dedicated to providing high-quality, high-end, and safe products using advanced technologies, Beauty Garage formulates the right scalp care products for all types of scalp. The company aims to provide effective solutions to improve overall scalp health. The product range includes items such as the Hydra Soothe for Dry Scalp Shampoo, Oil Out Shampoo, Dandruff Defense Shampoo, Hairfall Defense Shampoo, Hair & Scalp Conditioner, Leave-In Treatment, Oil Out Vaccine, Hydra Soothe For Dry Scalp Vaccine, Dandruff Defense Vaccine, and Defense For Dry Scalp Sense Vaccine. Prices for these offerings range from INR 1300 to 3900, catering to diverse budgetary preferences. The range is dedicated to addressing scalp concerns such as cleansing, dandruff control, hair fall, dry or itchy scalps, excess oil, and odour. The products will be available on various platforms including Beauty Garage Website: www.beautygarage.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Jio Mart, Myntra, Lakme Salon: shop. Lakme.in, Beautypalace.in, and 1 mg.

Prioritizing scalp health and care is essential for maintaining overall hair health and vitality. The scalp serves as the foundation for healthy hair growth, and neglecting its well-being can lead to various issues such as dandruff, itching, and hair loss. By focusing on scalp health, individuals can ensure proper circulation, hydration, and nourishment to the hair follicles, promoting stronger, shinier, and more resilient hair. Implementing a regular scalp care routine, including gentle cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturizing, can help remove buildup, stimulate blood flow, and maintain the optimal environment for hair growth. Additionally, using products specifically formulated to address scalp concerns, such as soothing oils or clarifying treatments, can further support a healthy scalp ecosystem. Ultimately, prioritizing scalp health not only enhances the appearance of hair but also contributes to overall well-being and confidence.

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centred around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

