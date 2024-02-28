In Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a 28-year-old man tragically collapsed and died while participating in a cricket match in Fatehgarh village. The incident occurred when Deepak Khandekar suddenly lost consciousness due to chest pain while playing with his friends. He was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, but the ambulance crew reported being unable to detect his pulse during transportation. Despite the family declining a post-mortem, the cause of death remains undetermined. Narayan Chougule, Khandekar's maternal uncle, revealed that the young man, who had been married for just two months, passed away during the game. Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match.

A similar kind of incident took place back in January as a 36-year-old engineer Vikas Negi suffered a fatal heart attack and collapsed while playing cricket in Noida. An upsetting video documented the sad moment when Negi fell mid-run on the pitch, with teammates attempting to assist him, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain. Negi was then transported to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival. Subsequently, authorities took custody of his body for a post-mortem examination, and preliminary results indicated that a heart attack was the likely cause of death.

Initial inquiries indicate that Negi had previously confronted and recovered from COVID-19 but was otherwise deemed healthy. His active participation in regular cricket matches in Noida and Delhi underscores a growing concern about the increasing incidence of heat-related problems among younger individuals. VCA Stadium in Nagpur and BKC Ground in Mumbai Set To Host Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Semifinals.

The prevalence of heart disease in India has witnessed a significant surge in the last five years, particularly impacting the younger population, a trend attributed to the rapid pace of our lifestyles and evolving habits. Formerly associated predominantly with older adults, heart attacks are now becoming more frequent among individuals aged 30 to 40.

