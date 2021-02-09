Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): In sync with the changing needs and preferences of consumers, Bed and Bedding Co., India's first exclusive mattress retailing chain, has unveiled multi-brand stores in Pune for the true connoisseurs of rejuvenating sleep experience. These Bed and Bedding stores cum experience centres not only offer a variety of mattresses and beddings from all the top-selling brands of India and America, but they also offer the buyers the most compelling opportunity to get a real-time assessment of the customization they should look for.

Pioneer in the industry for launching such a unique concept of complete mattresses and sleep products experience centres, Bed and Bedding Co. also offers services of its in-house sleep consultants at its stores. These sleep consultants assist the customers in choosing the right products as per their needs and expectations. They take the buyers through the journey of their expectations and visualise their exact requirements to help them select the right mattress for them. On average, these well-experienced sleep consultants spend a minimum of 56 minutes to explain every customer about the right mattress for them. Considering that choosing a mattress is a very tricky process, given a person spends 8 hours every day on the mattress, roughly about 1/3rd of one's life, the expertise of these sleep consultants holds special significance.

Launched by dynamic entrepreneurs Nilesh Jadhav and Rocky Francis, the innovative Bed and Bedding stores have created a win-win situation for the customers to choose from numerous product options depending on the size of the bed and the requirement of body support and comfort sought by customers given their lifestyle needs. Creating a distinct edge over the competition, Bed and Bedding Co. offers a diversified portfolio of a mix of international and national brands like Therapedic, Kingkoil, Duroflex and EnergRest to name just a few among many others. Apart from brilliantly designed mattresses for the ultimate luxury sleeping experience, the company's well-expanded product portfolio also includes Ortho Mattress made of filler-free raw materials and hygienic sleep systems.

Rocky Francis, Co-founder, Bed and Bedding Co. said, "Committed to delivering a smooth and seamless experience, we have launched complete mattresses and sleep products experience centres for our valued customers. We believe in transparency and thus our services are as much authentic as our products. Riding on the growing preferences of customers towards our exclusive mattresses, we are all set to expand our wings across the country."

According to Nilesh Jadhav, Co-founder, Bed and Bedding Co., "Bed and Bedding Co. envisions an aggressive and promising expansion plan pan-India. While it has already opened eight exclusive stores across Pune, it aims to grow its network to 50 stores by the year 2025, and become India's first and only multi-brand chain of stores dealing in mattress as a speciality product. The company also offers its customers free shipping, special financing and price match guarantee encompassing a stunning range of mattresses starting from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2,00,000."

It all started in the year 2016 when Nilesh Jadhav and Rocky Francis understood the importance of the mattress in human life. Then they conceived the idea of retailing only mattresses, unlike big furnishing and furniture stores where a mattress is one of the many products. After years of iterations in brands, products and offerings Bed and Bedding Co. is India's first exclusive mattress retailing chain to emerge in Pune. Bed and Bedding Co. envisions an aggressive and promising expansion plan pan-India which is evident from its opening of eight exclusive stores across Pune at its very inception. It now has the vision to grow its network to 50 stores, and become India's first and only multi-brand chain of stores dealing in mattress as a speciality product.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)