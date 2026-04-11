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At least seven people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in a horrific multi-vehicle collision in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening. The accident, involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on National Highway 31 within the Kodha block. Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary confirmed the casualties, noting that the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to restore traffic flow. Preliminary reports suggest the collision was high-impact; however, the SP warned that the death toll may rise as several victims remain in critical condition. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tractor-Trolley Carrying Chintpurni Pilgrims Overturns, 3 Killed, 13 Injured.

Bihar Road Accident At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said. READ:… pic.twitter.com/QdZq1wsqrk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).