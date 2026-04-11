Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 11 (ANI): The Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz outclassed the local favourite Valentin Vacherot, marching in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament and setting up yet another clash with rival Jannik Sinner.

The world number one booked a clash against the second-ranked Sinner, denying Valentin his fairytale run in the tournament by beating him 6-4, 6-4 on Court Rainier III. Alcaraz keeps alive his dream to defend this clay surface ATP Masters 1000 title.

Also Read | Sanju Samson Lights Up Chepauk With Maiden Century For Chennai Super Kings During CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

The Spaniard was proactive against a big-hitting, big-serving Valentin, who had plenty of crowd support by his side. Alcaraz managed to convert three of four break points he earned en route to his 84-minute victory.

Sinner had emerged victorious against Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the previous semifinal, and now the fans can finally witness the first meeting of 2026 between these two stars. Alcaraz will enter the Sunday's title clash with a 10-6 advantage over his Italian counterpart.

Also Read | Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

There could be more at stake during the finals, as besides the trophy, the winner will also take home the world number one ranking. Sinner is aiming to end Alcaraz's run, who this week tied the Italian for total weeks spent as No. 1 (66).

"I think it is the dream spot for everyone, I would say. I'm fighting for a second Monte-Carlo title, he is fighting for his first one," said Alcaraz of Sunday's final as quoted by ATP official website.

"It is going to be a really special one. The No. 1 is on the line, which will make tomorrow even more special," he added.

Speaking about this match against Valentin, Alcaraz said, "For me, I am just happy to win this really difficult match against Valentin. He is playing great tennis with a lot of confidence right now, playing in his hometown. It was really tough to get the win, but I am really excited about my first meeting with Jannik in 2026," he signed off. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)