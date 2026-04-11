Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Breach Candy Hospital Trust said.

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Legendary Singer Admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital - Reports.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history. She is known for a career that has lasted more than eight decades and for lending her voice to songs in several Indian languages.

Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards.

Also Read | Meryl Streep Reviews Karan Johar's 'The Devil Wears Prada' Look; Anne Hathaway Has THIS Question for the Filmmaker (Watch Video).

The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

Her journey in music began in 1943 and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)