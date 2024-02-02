VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: The FASTag system was implemented by the Indian National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme. This changed how cars drive through toll plazas completely. The use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, in FASTag, a prepaid and rechargeable NETC solution, allows it to be possible for cars to pass toll plazas without stopping for long durations. Toll charges are automatically subtracted from the linked account by the system, which also sends a confirmation message to the registered mobile number.

Effortless FASTag Recharge with Park+: A Two-Step Process

Recognizing the need for user-friendly and efficient FASTag recharge services, Park+ offers a simple two-step process. Users can recharge their FASTag by following these simple steps through the Park+ app, available on both Android and iOS:

Vehicle Identification: Enter your vehicle number, to allow Park+ to identify the associated FASTag linked to major banks such as SBI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Paytm Fastag and more.

Payment Confirmation: Add the desired recharge amount, and proceed with the payment to do FASTag recharge successfully, ensuring a hassle-free toll plaza experience.

Why Choose Park+ for FASTag Recharge?

Park+ offers a seamless recharge process for FASTag associated with major banks. The key advantages of buying a Park+ FASTag for recharge include:

Cost-Effective Solution: Park+ FASTag stands out as one of the most economical options available, allowing users to save significantly on toll expenses.

Cashless Parking Convenience: Enjoy the convenience of cashless parking at select locations by using Park+ FASTag. Users can seamlessly pay parking fees, enhancing the overall parking experience.

Versatility Across Multiple Platforms: The Park+ FASTag extends its usability beyond toll payments. Users can leverage this single tag for payments at various toll plazas, specific parking lots, and even at designated fuel pumps, providing a versatile and multifaceted solution.

Effortless Recharge Process: Recharging your Park+ FASTag is a swift and convenient process. The user-friendly mobile app ensures a seamless recharge experience, allowing users to top up their accounts anytime and anywhere, even while on the move.

Transparent Transactions: Park+ provides complete transparency to the users. The system is designed to provide a hassle-free and trustworthy experience with no hidden charges, ensuring users understand the toll and parking transaction processes.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners - ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ today hosts India's largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 2,500+ residential societies, 250+ offices and 35+ malls across 25+ Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, please visit: https://parkplus.io/

