Mumbai, February 2: Nothing Phone 2(a) is the highly-anticipated smartphone expected to launch in February 2024. UK-based consumer electronics company Nothing Limited has yet to unveil the details of its new smartphone that has been rumoured for months. The reports said Nothing Phone 2(a) will be launched during the MWC 2024. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone on X and its official website.

The Nothing Phone 2(a) launch is expected to be launched this month with a familiar design and specifications. The rumours about the Nothing Phone 2(a) device started in the last quarter of 2023 amid multiple smartphone launches. The device is expected to follow the same features as offered in the previous Nothing Phone 2 but will launch at a much more affordable price. iPhone 15 and Upcoming iPhone 16 Series Shipments To Fall by 10% to 15% in 2024 As Apple Would Not Launch New Models With Significant Design Changes and More Comprehensive GenAI Ecosystem Till 2025: Report.

Nothing Phone Coming Soon in India:

See the world through fresh eyes. Phone (2a) is coming. pic.twitter.com/kPSvFTfGuS — Nothing (@nothing) February 1, 2024

Nothing Phone 2(a) Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 2(a) is rumoured to be launched during the Mobile World Congress 2024, scheduled to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to 29. According to the reports, the Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The reports said the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor paired with the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 operating system.

Nothing Phone 2(a) will likely offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Regarding the camera, it is rumoured to have a dual-50MP camera setup. Amid these exciting announcements of Nothing Phone 2(a) launch, the sub-brand CMF teased its new devices, including Neckband Pro and CMF Buds. Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Series From Samsung Goes on Sale in India.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Price in India (Expected)

Ahead of the likely launch of Nothing Phone 2(a) in MWC 2024, many reports have hinted at the expected price of the device. Currently, the Nothing Phone 2 Price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for 8GB and 128GB models and Rs 44,999 for 12GB and 256GB models. As per the reports, the Nothing Phone 2(a) price in India could be around Rs 35,000, making it an affordable option for the Phone 2. However, the UK-based smartphone company has yet to confirm its new Nothing Phone 2(a) features, design and price details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).