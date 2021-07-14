Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The National Education Policy 2020 sheds extensive light on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, early childhood care and education while promoting the collaboration between civil society changemakers, governance, and educators.

With the scale and size of education in India, there's no silver bullet to ensuring equitable access to quality education for every child. However, through a concerted effort - one that focuses on equipping the civil society to design vital interventions that promote collaboration and strategic implementation, this vision becomes achievable.

With a shared vision to transform the education landscape across contexts in India, nine early-stage nonprofit organizations have joined the 5th cohort of EduMentum, an incubation program by Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative in association with Mantra4Change. Since its inception in 2017, EduMentum has incubated 32 organizations working to improve the quality of education across 18 states in India.

SD Shibulal, Permanent Trustee, The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives said, "India aims to reach its 4th Sustainable Development Goal and make Quality education a reality for its millions of students by 2030. India has 220 million school-going children who would join the workforce by the year 2025. Large scale systemic transformation of the education system is an important step towards achieving the above goal and enhancing economic growth. An incubator like EduMentum plays a crucial role in developing entrepreneurship in the area of systemic education transformation."

The 5th Cohort of EduMentum brings together organizations for six different states of India. These organizations are:

* Pencilbricks Foundation - Karnataka & Maharashtra

* Kalpakta Foundation - Maharashtra

* Ashayen - Odisha

* Community 1st Foundation - Maharashtra

* Samavesh Trust - Gujarat

* Sushakti - Haryana

* Neev Shikshan Sanstha - Gujarat

* Better Education Lifestyle and Environment Foundation (BELiEF) - Maharashtra

* India Foundation for Education and Transformation (IFET) - Arunachal Pradesh

Launched in September 2017, EduMentum is a 3-year program that focuses on empowering local change leaders across the country who aim to transform education and design interventions that address the scale and scope of India's education system.

With over 1.5 million schools across 29 states, the need to enable social entrepreneurs to transform the education landscape in India and ensure that every child receives quality education is urgent and essential - this gave birth to the idea of EduMentum.

EduMentum has incubated 32 organizations as part of its first four cohorts - Alpha, 2019, 2020, and 2021. These organizations work with under-resourced schools and communities that are either marginalized or come from low-income backgrounds.

The array of contextual knowledge these organizations bring allows EduMentum to add on with necessary rubrics of systemic education transformation that can sync with the cultural and geographical needs in their contexts.

EduMentum offers seed funding of up to Rs 7.5 Lakhs per annum along with a series of intensive, knowledge and capacity-building workshops for incubatees in collaboration with an eclectic mentor panel. It would also provide a network and connect to the right ecosystem for the organizations to flourish. The program aims to successfully incubate 50 organizations working in different parts of the country by 2025.

