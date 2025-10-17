VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Looking for the perfect Diwali gift? Whether you want something luxurious, meaningful, or budget-friendly, here's a curated list of the best Diwali gifting ideas in India for 2025 -- from skincare and jewellery to fragrances and home decor.

Sam & Marshall's COSMICTRACE: The Perfect Diwali Gift

This Diwali, gift something truly stellar with Sam & Marshall's latest eyewear collection: COSMICTRACE. Marking six years of the brand's journey, each pair features 6 stars on the front and 19 on the back, symbolizing growth and destiny when the stars align. Handcrafted in India, the collection blends timeless design with a celestial twist, making it a thoughtful pick for anyone who loves statement accessories. Elegant, meaningful, and made to last, COSMICTRACE captures the festive spirit of light and renewal in every frame.

To buy - https://samandmarshalleyewear.in/cosmictrace/

REVLON

Revlon Spreads 'Lip Love' this Diwali with the Perfect Gifting Collection

This Diwali, Revlon celebrates beauty and self-expression with its Lip Love collection - a vibrant range of 20 stunning lipstick shades, from rich browns and bold reds to playful

pinks and classic nudes. Featuring Revlon's bestselling formulas like Limitless Longwear Matte, Suede Ink with intense payoff, and Super Lustrous enriched with 80% conditioning ingredients, the collection offers the perfect shade for every mood and celebration.

A special Lip Love Diwali Box has been curated for influencers, while all shades are available nationwide across Revlon outlets, leading stores, and online. This festive season, gift more than makeup -- gift Revlon Lip Love.

To buy - www.revlon.co.in

Efe Perfumes

Light Up Diwali with Eternal Flame by Efe Perfumes

Looking for a gift that speaks of warmth, elegance, and lasting memories? Eternal Flame by Efe Perfumes is the ultimate Diwali gifting choice. This long-lasting unisex fragrance wraps the senses in a luxurious blend of vibrant cardamom, smoky chestnut, and rich amberwood--perfect for both bold celebrations and quiet moments of reflection.

Its aromatic layers open with cardamom, pink pepper, and violet leaves, melt into sage and melon, and settle into a sensual base of vanilla, chestnut, and amberwood. Symbolizing love, passion, and timeless connection, it's more than just a perfume--it's an emotion in a bottle.

Encased in exquisite premium packaging, Eternal Flame is a gift that leaves an unforgettable impression and is available on Amazon, Friday Charm, www.orcabyuc.com

To buy - www.efeperfumes.com

atulya

atulya Papaya Foaming Face Wash + atulya Rose Water Toner + atulya Rose Gel Combo (₹1,197)

Looking for the perfect Diwali gift in 2025? This premium skincare trio from atulya makes a thoughtful and refreshing choice for friends, family, or colleagues. atulya Papaya Foaming Face Wash deeply cleanses by removing dirt and impurities, while the atulya Rose Water Toner tightens pores and restores balance. atulya Rose Gel then hydrates and soothes the skin, leaving it soft, fresh, and rejuvenated.

Ideal for all skin types, this atulya combo adds a touch of luxury to everyday self-care. Instead of gifting sweets or decor, surprise your loved ones with glowing skin and wellness in a box. Brighten their festivities with beauty that lasts beyond the celebrations!

To buy - www.myatulya.com

Menoveda: Thoughtful Wellness for Every Woman

This Diwali, gift the women in your life something that truly celebrates them -- balance, beauty, and emotional well-being. Menoveda, India's first Ayurvedic menopause wellness brand, offers clinically tested, plant-based products for hormonal balance, skin and hair vitality, emotional calm, and intimate health. From mood and sleep to dermal glow and confidence, each formulation is rooted in Ayurveda and backed by science. Perfect for mothers, sisters, and friends entering midlife -- Menoveda is more than a gift, it's care, naturally delivered.

price starting from Rs.350/ onwards

To buy - www.menoveda.com

Labgrown Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont

This Diwali, protect your sparkle in style with Akoirah's Labgrown Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet - a perfect blend of modern minimalism and meaningful design. Crafted in 14KT gold and embellished with ethically created Love-Grown Diamonds, this bracelet captures the essence of conscious luxury. The iconic evil eye motif, symbolizing protection and positivity, adds a timeless emotional value, making it an ideal gift across generations. Lightweight, Versatile, and Elegant enough for everyday wear, it transitions effortlessly from festive gatherings to workwear chic. Available in multiple metal tones that is gold, rose gold and yellow, this bracelet is a thoughtful way to gift good energy wrapped in sustainable brilliance.

Price - INR 21222/-

To buy - https://www.akoirah.com

Mumbai Store : Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 028

Pune Store : Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Pizuna Linens

Pizuna Linens Cotton Dinner Napkins - Add Festive Elegance to Every Table

This Diwali, when homes come alive with laughter, lights, and endless feasts, Pizuna Linens' Premium Cotton Dinner Napkins make the perfect companion for every celebration. Made from 100% long-staple cotton, these napkins bring a touch of refined luxury to your festive dining setup. Soft, absorbent, and beautifully tailored, they're designed to make every table setting feel special -- whether it's an intimate family dinner or a grand festive party. Thoughtful, elegant, and useful, they also make for a stylish gifting choice this season.

One of the most desired brands in international markets like the UK and a bestseller in multiple countries in its segment, Pizuna Linens is trusted worldwide for its quality and craftsmanship. Bringing the same comfort and sophistication to India for over eight years, Pizuna continues to redefine everyday luxury. For purchases, call (+919769988190) or explore the complete collection on Amazon and gift a touch of elegance this festive season

To buy - https://amzn.to/479J1mm

Three Sixty

Three Sixty Leather reminds us that genuine luxury is found in workmanship, simplicity, and the purpose of each present as lights fill homes all throughout the nation.

Featured Gifting range for this festive season (Prices after 10% discount) - the chic Orna Jewellery Box in classic red and bold magenta priced at ₹5,391 is a perfect gift for treasured accessories, while while the Tymo Watch Box in brown priced at ₹6,291 entices you with its sleek leather body, combining style and sophistication. For your home and living spaces, the Casa Trio Set in waxy green in delicately handcrafted leather adds elegance to any space, priced at ₹15,210, while the Trunke Keepsake Box priced at ₹4,491 in stylish green is perfect for preserving precious memories. This Diwali and Bhai Dooj, celebrate relationships that matter -- with gifts that last beyond the season, crafted with heart and heritage.

To buy - https://www.threesixty.life/pages/gift-shop or visit our flagship store at MG Road.

Ultra soft toys - Make the Perfect Diwali Gift for Every Home with thoughtful plushies

This festive season, elevate your gifting game with Ultra soft toys, the ideal blend of comfort and charm. These soft, huggable decor accents instantly warm up any space, from children's rooms to modern living areas. Thoughtfully crafted plush cushions, throw pillows, and stuffed toys add both style and tactile comfort, making every corner feel inviting. Available in various shapes and hues, they bring personality and cosiness to homes while serving as thoughtful, affordable gifts. Whether for festive decor or everyday comfort, Ultra soft toys are the perfect gift choice to spread warmth, joy, and festive cheer this Diwali.

To buy - www.ultrasofttoys.com

La Riva Gift Box - Thoughtful, Fragrant Picks of Luxury This Diwali from Orva by Zed Black

This Diwali, make gifting effortless with Orva's La Riva Gift Box a luxurious celebration of fragrance and serenity. Inspired by the rich, woody aroma of Oudh, this premium set includes a reed diffuser, scented candle, essential oil, incense sticks, and holder, offering a complete spa-like experience at home. From the house of Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), makers of Zed Black incense sticks, Orva blends tradition with modern elegance. Explore other festive favourites like Reed Diffuser Sets and 100% Pure Essential Oils for thoughtful, fragrant gifting this season.

To buy - www.orvahome.com

NeoKavach Tech Pack Pro

It is proudly Made in India -- the country's first reusable, subscription-free rider airbag system, CE certified by ALIENOR under the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Directive. Designed as a cutting-edge alternative to expensive international airbag systems, NeoKavach eliminates recurring subscription costs while ensuring top-tier rider safety. The system features a 100% reusable design, ready for re-use within 2 minutes after deployment by simply replacing the CO₂ cartridge. It operates with a mechanical trigger system -- requiring no charging or electronics -- making it a truly plug-and-play safety solution. Built with high-abrasion resistant polyester and a water-repellent PU-coated structure, it offers enhanced durability and weather resistance. The system includes a 2-year warranty on the airbag module, 6 months on fabrics and stitching, and a 10-year warranty on CO₂ cartridges. With a one-time MRP of ₹34,000/- and zero recurring costs, NeoKavach delivers unmatched value and safety for Indian riders. (Pricing is subject to change due to change in GST percentage)

To buy - https://neokavach.com/products/tech-pack-pro

Diwali Hampers by Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

The hampers include Artisanal Chocolate bars, Chocolate Walnut Tart, Bon Bon Pistachio, to boxes of Homemade Almond rock chocolate, freshly baked Macaron to name some of the ingredients while the premium hamper Shubh Delights contain Diwali Diya, pitted Prunes, Lakshmi Idols, Coorg Coffee Beans, Dhoop and a variety of sweets and nuts.

Starting from INR 999 and going up to INR 16,999 the brand takes great care in ensuring reduced carbon footprint in procuring the ingredients, maintaining Zero plastic and ensuring boxes are made from sustainable materials. So Diwali is not just about festivities but also about mindfulness, contributing to the larger good and making a difference

Contact No.: +91 95131 38662

To buy - https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/blrwf-bengaluru-marriott-hotel-whitefield/overview/?scid=f2ae0541-1279-4f24-b197-a979c79310b0

Gifting friends during Diwali is a chance to celebrate and express gratitude. This Diwali 2025, focus on meaningful and thoughtful gifts that strengthen family bonds and make the festival celebration memorable. Gifts that bring joy and utility while reflecting care will always leave a lasting impression.

