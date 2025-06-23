PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: If you are struggling with infertility problems and looking for the Best IVF Centre in Delhi NCR? Look no further than Little Angel IVF. Little Angel IVF is a premier fertility clinic spread across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, renowned for its high success rates and customised AI-assisted IVF technology. This chain of IVF Centre is Led by Dr. Mona Dahiya who is known as the Best IVF Doctor in Delhi NCR. This is among a select few IVF clinics in Delhi NCR that can boast of transforming the lives of over 25,000 couples through personalised and advanced fertility treatments.

Little Angel IVF was established in 1999 and remains the top choice for IVF treatment in Delhi. This IVF centre was started by Dr. Mona Dahiy, widely regarded as one of the Best Fertility Doctors in India. Little Angel IVF has also become a popular Fertility centre in India, attracting couples not just from various cities in India but also international patients.

LITTLE ANGEL IVF: THE BEST IVF CENTRE IN DELHI NCR?

1. Highest Average IVF Success Rates in India

- Little Angel IVF has one of the highest IVF success rates in the Delhi NCR region, with an 85%-95% success rate range for women under the age of 35 years.

- It maintains a 65%-75% success rate for women aged between 35 and 40 years. This is significantly higher than the national average IVF success rate of 40%-45%.

2. Advanced AI-assisted IVF Technologies.

All IVF clinics of Little Angel IVF are equipped with the Latest AI-assisted IVF technology Laboratory.

- ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) for male infertility treatment.

- Blastocyst Culture for better embryo selection and implantation.

- Vitrification (Fast Freezing) for higher embryo survival rates as compared to traditional techniques.

- PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing) to screen for genetic disorders for a healthy pregnancy.

3. Transparent & Low-Cost IVF Packages.

- IVF treatment at Little Angel IVF ranges between ₹1,50,000 - ₹2,50,000, which makes it one of the most cost-effective options in Delhi NCR.

- They have a no-hidden-charges philosophy. The team has a transparent pricing policy with flexible payment plans.

4. Patient-Centric Approach

- Their key USP is personalised treatment plans that are tailored to individual needs.

- A Stress-Free environment that caters to both Emotional and psychological support for couples undergoing IVF.

- A Clear Privacy policy with Strict confidentiality and ethical practices.

Dr MONA DAHIYA - THE BEST IVF DOCTOR IN DELHI NCR

Dr. Mona Dahiya is a leading fertility specialist in India with over 25+ years of experience in reproductive medicine. Her skilful experience and care have helped over 25,000 couples conceive successfully.

Academic Medical Credentials & Achievements

- Gold Medallist in MBBS, MD & DNB (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) from the University of Delhi.

- Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine & IVF from the Prestigious Singapore General Hospital.

- Trained in advanced IVF techniques across the Globe.

- Respected globally for High success rates in complex cases like PCOS, endometriosis, Low AMH and low sperm count.

- Regularly invited as a speaker at national and international fertility conferences on infertility.

- 50+ National & International Awards.

- 100+ Research Publications on Male & Female Infertility.

Why do Patients Trust Dr. Mona Dahiya for IVF treatment?

* Holistic Approach: She focuses on the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of every patient.

* AI-assisted advanced IVF Techniques: She is an IVF expert trained on the latest AI-assisted IVF advancements for better outcomes.

* Ethical Practices: A morally upright Doctor who does not suggest any unnecessary procedures. She only suggests evidence-based treatments based on Fertility tests and Medical History.

IVF TREATMENT PROCESS AT LITTLE ANGEL IVF

Step 1: Initial Consultation & Fertility Assessment

- A Detailed medical history review of every patient.

- Fertility tests for both males and females include Hormonal tests, ultrasound tests and semen analysis.

- Assessing the right customised treatment plan.

Step 2: Ovarian Stimulation & Monitoring

- Administering Hormonal injections to stimulate egg production in a female patient.

- Doing Regular ultrasounds to monitor follicle growth.

Step 3: Egg Retrieval & Fertilisation

- Doing a minimally invasive procedure under sedation.

- Eggs are fertilised with sperm in the lab for IVF/ICSI.

Step 4: Embryo Culture & Transfer

- Embryos are cultured for 3-5 days based on monitoring.

- The Best-quality embryo is transferred into the uterus.

Step 5: A Pregnancy Test & Follow-Up

- A blood test is done after 14 days of transfer to confirm pregnancy.

- Ongoing Monitoring and Diet Support for a healthy pregnancy.

FACTORS AFFECTING SUCCESS RATES:

- Age: Younger women have a higher IVF success rate.

- Sperm & Egg Quality: Healthy gametes improve the outcomes.

- Lifestyle Changes: Smoking, alcohol, and obesity are known causes that reduce the IVF success rates.

Note: They also provide Insurance Coverage facilities.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS)

1. How many IVF cycles are needed for the best success?

90% of patients succeed in 1-2 IVF cycles . 10% of Couples may need 3 cycles.

2. Is IVF painful?

IVF is not painful, as the Egg retrieval procedure is done under sedation.

3. What is the best age for IVF?

Below the age of 35 years is the ideal age for a woman to conceive with remarkable IVF success rates. That said, success is possible even for women above the age of 40 years with expert care.

4. Does Little Angel IVF offer surrogacy services?

Yes, Little Angel IVF is a trusted name that provides legally and ethically compliant surrogacy options.

5. Does Little Angel IVF offer IVF treatment for international patients?

Yes, Little Angel IVF is very popular with international patients from countries like the USA, Canada,Dubai,South Africa, the UK & Singapore. They offer customised IVF treatment with Medical Visa travel assistance, Accommodation, and multi-language support.

SUMMARY: Why Little Angel IVF & Dr. Mona Dahiya Are the Best?

If you are searching for the Best IVF Centre in Delhi NCR, Little Angel IVF stands out for the following 3 Factors.

* High IVF success rates.

* Transparent & Affordable IVF prices.

* Advanced IVF technologies, along with AI-assisted Diagnostic Tests.

Dr. Mona Dahiya is the Best IVF Doctor in Delhi NCR who personally ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of fertility treatment with a personalised touch.

Take the First Step Towards your Parenthood dreams.

* Call Now:9267982924

* Visit: www.littleangelivf.com | www.drmonadahiya.com

* Location: Noida | Ghaziabad | Delhi

* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drmonadahiya

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmonadahiya/

Do not let infertility stop you from starting your own family. Trust the expert team of IVF specialists and Embryologists at Little Angel IVF and Dr. Mona Dahiya for the best IVF treatment in Delhi NCR.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)