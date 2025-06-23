Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis, also known as Yasmine Mohanraj, has come under fire for dressing up as Hindu goddess Kali Maa in her latest music video titled "True Blue." The Indian-origin singer is facing massive backlash for portraying the Hindu goddess in the controversial video, which features visuals that have upset many online. In the video, Tommy is seen dressed as the deity while also using a Christian cross as a prop, drawing criticism not only from the Hindu community but also from the Christian community. Many have accused the rapper of disrespecting religious sentiments without being culturally aware and misusing the so-called artistic expression. Indonesia: TikToker Ratu Thalisa Who Told Jesus To ‘Cut His Hair’ on Livestream Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Prison for Blasphemy.

Tommy Genesis’s Controversial Song ‘True Blue’

Tommy Genesis released "True Blue" on June 20, 2025, on her YouTube channel. In the controversial music video, the rapper could be seen dressed up like Hindi Godess Kaali Maa with blue paint and gold jewellery and a red bindi. The MV begins with the Hindi lines - "Maine kabhi apne aap ko dhoka nahi diya, par kya tum bhi apne baare me raise bol sakte ho?" (I've never deceived myself, but can you say the same about yourself?)

Tommy Genesis’ Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Genesis (@tommygenesis)

Everything that follows is eyebrow-raising and highly controversial. She can be seen carrying a cross, licking it, and even placing it near her private parts in a vulgar pose. At one point, she's also seen holding a cigarette. Every single visual in the video appears to have deeply upset and enraged viewers, judging by the comments left under her post.

Watch the Music Video of ‘True Blue’:

Tommy Genesis Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments With Her Song ‘True Blue’

The song "True Blue", part of Tommy Genesis' upcoming album "Genesis", received widespread backlash on the internet. Hindus lashed out at the Indian-origin singer for the objectionable portrayal of Goddess Kali Maa, while Christians criticised the use of the sacred cross in the music video. Reacting to the song, a user wrote, "Appropriating Hindu culture has become a new trend among these so-called Westerners. My culture isn't for your aesthetics". Another user commented, "Doing the cheapest thing for attention." Check out more comments below. Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to 22-Year-Old Law Student Sharmistha Panoli Held for Hurting Religious Sentiments.

Here’s How the Internet Reacted to Tommy Genesis’ ‘True Blue’

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj is of Malayali, Tamil, and Swedish descent. She kickstarted her music journey in 2013 and became known for her bold and provocative themes, often embroiling her in controversy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).