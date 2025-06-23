Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par finally released in theatres on June 20, 2025. The film was the actor’s big dream, a spiritual sequel to his ground-breaking 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The dream has now come to fruition, with generally positive reviews of Sitaare Zameen Par. With good word-of-mouth, Sitaare Zameen Par could collect some good money at the box office on its first weekend – at least INR 40–50 crore. If that were to happen, another dream of Aamir Khan will have come true – of releasing his movie only in theatres, with no over-the-top (OTT) release. Yes, despite a decent reception to the film, Aamir Khan is in no mood to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT, LatestLY has learnt. Here's what we know. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release Strategy Explained: Aamir Khan Opts for ‘Reduced’ Shows on Its Opening Day – Here’s Why This Tactic Makes Sense.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Will Never Release on YouTube or OTT, Confirms Aamir Khan

Sitaare Zameen Par is on to a better-than-expected run, with good reviews by many critics and industry folk. But as per LatestLY sources, Aamir Khan will stick to what he said in his media interview at his office before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par – that the film will have a theatrical release ONLY. Post the film's theatrical opening, we have learnt that Aamir Khan will NEVER release Sitaare Zameen Par on any online platform! The actor-filmmaker is determined to bring the theatrical model back to the movie industry in India. For that, he has put to test his gem of a movie in 2025, and he is doing it!

Aamir Khan’s Clarification on YouTube Release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

In his media interview where LatestLY was present, Aamir Khan clarified his stance on the YouTube Release of Sitaare Zameen Par. He reportedly had an offer of INR 120 crore for the film from Google’s streaming platform in PPV format. Aamir Khan said, “The film (Sitaare Zameen Par) is releasing only in theatres. Not on YouTube. Toh aap please yeh confusion clear kar dijiye (So, please clear the confusion in the media). It is releasing only in theatres. Post release, what will happen, I have absolutely no idea. I'm being 100% honest with you. There have been a lot of offers and proposals to me (from OTT platforms), and I've said ‘no’ to everyone. And there is one simple reason why. Because, I am a believer in cinema. Mujhe theatrical business revive karna hain (I want to revive the theatrical business). I trust my audience and I trust theatres.”

Aamir Khan Productions on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office - See Post:

Aamir Khan Has Multiple Offers For 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Online Release

The actor said to us that he has rejected big offers and online release models from YouTube for Pay-Per-View (PPV), and streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar (Disney+ Hotstar). He is not interested in the online model for his film EVER. However, as the film finishes its theatrical run after a few weeks, we feel that Aamir may change his mind and offer his film to the masses on OTT. Aamir has said in multiple media interactions for Sitaare… , the Andaz Apna Apna re-release and also through platforms like WAVES 2025 that he believes a product being sold in the market at the moment should not give a promise of arriving free of cost to the consumer’s home at a later date. The actor urged PVR Pictures’ Ajay Bijli to launch more theatres across the small towns of India, including single screens, to encourage viewers to watch movies in a cinema hall. So, an immediate release of Sitaare Zameen Par seems highly unlikely.

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) Thanks Aamir Khan For Reviving Theatres

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is all praise for Aamir Khan's decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in theatres. Phantom Studios, earlier known as Phantom Films, also praised the actor-filmmaker for his courage to stand by his conviction to make such a film and release it only in cinemas.

Phantom Studios Shows Support to 'Sitaare Zameen Par' - See Post:

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast

The exceptional cast of Sitaare Zameen Par comprising Divyang or specially-abled actors has earned praise from all corners for their heartfelt and honest performance. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh were ably supported by 10 newcomers in Sitaare Zameen Par. All the actors are on the spectrum, and have performed well in the film. The Sitaare Zameen Par cast includes Simran Mangeshkar, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Samvit Desai and Naman Mishra. Director by RS Prasanna, while speaking to LatestLY, mentioned how wonderful it was to work with the cast. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos).

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Director RS Prasanna on Working With Aamir Khan and the Special Cast - Watch Video:

