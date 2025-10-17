VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Vidyashilp has been recognised among India's leading educational institutions, securing #1 in Bengaluru, #1 in Karnataka, and #5 nationally in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2025-26.

This milestone reflects not just academic distinction, but the strength of Vidyashilp's philosophy -- that education must go beyond achievement to shape character, creativity, and compassion. For over four decades, Vidyashilp has been a name synonymous with purposeful learning -- a space where young minds grow to think freely, act courageously, and serve meaningfully.

At Vidyashilp, excellence is lived every day -- in classrooms, on sports fields, through innovation projects, and in acts of kindness that define its student community. Learners here raise funds for causes that move them, explore cutting-edge ideas, participate in global collaborations, and challenge themselves to make an impact wherever they go. They embody the spirit that nothing is impossible when learning is rooted in purpose.

Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Trustee of Vidhyanidhi Education Trust and Managing Director of Vidyashilp Education Group, said: "Rankings can recognise achievement -- but what defines Vidyashilp is purpose. Our students are proof that when education ignites curiosity and compassion, nothing is impossible. From raising funds for causes close to their hearts, to excelling in sports, innovation, and global collaborations -- they are already shaping the world with courage and conviction. This recognition belongs to them, to our teachers who nurture them, and to every parent who believes in the Vidyashilp way -- where learning is not a race, but a journey of becoming."

Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of School, Vidyashilp, added: "This milestone reflects the quiet strength of a community that believes in doing what is right, not what is easy. Our educators lead with heart and intent; our students, with boldness and resilience. They remind us each day that excellence is not confined to classrooms -- it's reflected in how they think, create, and contribute. Being recognised among India's finest is a proud moment -- but it also deepens our responsibility to keep evolving and to continue shaping learners who are ready for the world, and ready to better it."

This recognition at the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26 is a reaffirmation of Vidyashilp's unwavering pursuit of excellence -- one grounded in integrity, driven by innovation, and guided by the belief that education is most powerful when it transforms both mind and heart.

Vidyashilp moves forward -- beyond rankings, towards a global legacy of learning that inspires purpose, nurtures people, and creates lasting impact.

About Vidyashilp

Founded under the aegis of the Vidhyanidhi Education Trust, Vidyashilp stands today as one of India's most respected educational ecosystems, known for pioneering holistic, learner-centered education. With a legacy of over four decades, Vidyashilp has expanded from a single school into a network of reputed institutions, including Vidyashilp Academy, Vidyashilp Schools, and Vidyashilp University, impacting more than 10,000 students across Bengaluru.

At its core, Vidyashilp is built on a simple yet profound belief -- that education must prepare learners not just for success, but for significance. The institution's approach seamlessly integrates academic excellence with emotional intelligence, creativity, and social responsibility.

Key highlights include:

* Consistently ranked among India's top schools by EducationWorld, Times of India, and Careers360.* Vidyashilp students have represented India at international forums in STEM innovation, Model UN conferences, and global youth leadership programs.* The school's student-led community initiatives have raised significant contributions for social and environmental causes.* Vidyashilp University, established under the same educational philosophy, has been recognised as one of India's "Most Emerging Higher Education Institutions" in 2025.* The Group's faculty and leadership have been honoured across national and international education forums for advancing holistic learning models.

Through its schools and university, Vidyashilp continues to shape the future of education -- rooted in Indian values, powered by global vision, and sustained by a legacy of trust, excellence, and human connection.

