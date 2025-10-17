New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. The New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18. The first T20I between New Zealand and England will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. England Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand Announced: Harry Brook Returns As Captain For NZ vs ENG 2025.

The Three Lions have announced their playing XI ahead of the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. Harry Brook has returned as captain after the Ireland tour. Jacob Bethell, who captained England during the Ireland T20Is, continues to stay in the playing XI. The playing XI consists of the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have named a strong squad with veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner leading the side. The squad features star players likeDevon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry.

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Philip Salt (ENG).

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Tim Robinson (NZ).

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Jacob Bethell (ENG).

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Who Will Win NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 2025 Match?

The New Zealand national cricket team and the England national cricket team are one of the strongest sides in the shortest format. Both sides have quality match-winners and a balanced side comprising a good batting depth and important wicket-takers. So a tough, close game is expected during the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. However, with home advantage, New Zealand might just be able to pull the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in their way at the Hagley Oval.

