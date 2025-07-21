BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 21: KRAFTON India is powering up the excitement once again with a fresh release of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's most beloved mobile game. Following an overwhelming response from players in previous campaigns, this latest drop continues the momentum with 50 new codes that unlock a range of exclusive in-game items, including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

"After a phenomenal run with our previous set of redeem codes and the incredible enthusiasm shown by our fans, we're excited to keep the momentum going. The new drop is our way of celebrating this energy and showing appreciation to the players who make BGMI India's Heartbeat," said Minu Lee, Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DIZBZCQFAAG3MF3W

2. DIZCZAD4A8PQQCR3

3. DIZDZRMB3XF4MDC5

4. DIZEZXMMETXN85NV

5. DIZFZWHVXP3D9X7D

6. DIZGZG6VTFF346EU

7. DIZHZNDPMSKKJB9G

8. DIZIZN33W3EJPCV6

9. DIZJZ8A9K6HWA668

10. DIZKZKMTADRJ59NU

11. DIZLZ9P44CFD6QBJ

12. DIZMZSGTN7DRTMFC

13. DIZNZ3CRXSQX4U8P

14. DIZOZJMGXRN9GVPT

15. DIZPZRHF373GU6C5

16. DIZQZPRMNKFV5F9M

17. DIZRZT8M6DGJ8HVK

18. DIZVZ6NNMSGXR5WM

19. DIZTZ5FK4PX4GSHK

20. DIZUZNE7AAM39JST

21. DIZBAZ537E8ENBAG

22. DIZBBZXX8HCVF7JU

23. DIZBCZ44HPCJA8JM

24. DIZBDZFQSP8N4BRN

25. DIZBEZFFN6CVA7T3

26. DIZBFZJH7FQKHD5Q

27. DIZBGZV93H6S6GQD

28. DIZBHZ8BX3CDGSUC

29. DIZBIZ5RKBM998J3

30. DIZBJZRCVBPAJ88B

31. DIZBKZ58G6M66E88

32. DIZBLZRQDQ5KMM3T

33. DIZBMZ5TSEXSAC3S

34. DIZBNZ4SSWABSVXM

35. DIZBOZGHMS8XCHNM

36. DIZBPZAB6PXD4A76

37. DIZBQZFKDC5U9R8U

38. DIZBRZPHASP9B7JK

39. DIZBVZSFSK46S4VW

40. DIZBTZCHQND34VGF

41. DIZBUZT66XMX54FA

42. DIZCAZ86TWV38JJN

43. DIZCBZQNFC4J7J65

44. DIZCCZ6NH93G33QQ

45. DIZCDZJWH7AVR775

46. DIZCEZPMFQS6BCDN

47. DIZCFZ4HCEKEU3GF

48. DIZCGZKFSNF5TPDA

49. DIZCHZMQAEACSGCQ

50. DIZCIZWJ8JJR7K37

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

