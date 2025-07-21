Seattle, July 21: Amazon reportedly plans to lay off more employees in the coming weeks. Recently, the US-based e-commerce giant laid off an unspecified number of employees from its AWS cloud computing unit. However, the upcoming round of Amazon layoffs will target not only the cloud computing unit but also the devices and services division, books business, and the Wondery podcast group.

The Amazon layoffs have affected thousands of employees and will affect more in a few months. The company has been under the leadership of CEO Andy Jassy, who recently announced that the affected employees at the AWS cloud unit would be supported during the transition. This year, he also anticipated that artificial intelligence (AI) would reduce the corporate workforce and that Amazon would see fewer jobs than it currently does. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Nearly 5,000 Jobs From 4 US States Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Drive Under New CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Analyst Amanda Goodall Hints Upcoming Amazon Layoffs Round

Rumor of more layoffs at AWS: - 10% cut expected by year-end - 25% of L7s (Principal-level) on the chopping block - Managed via RIFs, PIPs, attrition, not headlines Modeling already baked into OP1 planning. Working to confirm more on this as this may include the Bedrock GTM… — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) July 19, 2025

Amazon Layoffs New Round

According to a report by Financial Express, Analyst Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick), Amazon would announce further job cuts by the end of this year. Amanda Goodall said the Amazon layoffs would result in 10% overall job cuts across the AWS (Amazon Web Services) division. She said 25% of L7 (Principal-Level) roles will be cut in the upcoming round of layoffs.

Goodall posted on the social media platform X, "Modeling already baked into OP1 planning. Working to confirm more on this, as this may include the Bedrock GTM team." He mentioned that the RIF (reduction in force) and Amazon PIP (performance improvement plans) were identified as the root cause of the upcoming layoffs. Amazon Layoffs Continue: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Cuts Unspecified Numbers of Employees From AWS Cloud Computing Unit, Says Will Support Affected During Transition.

The report mentioned that the driver behind the rumoured Amazon layoffs was multi-layered. It said that the move by the company could reflect a broader shift in the cloud and infrastructure market, where there is intense competition, margin pressure and an AI-driven efficiency push. Due to this, companies, including Amazon, have been reducing their headcounts and skill alignments.

