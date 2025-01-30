Mediawire

New Delhi [India], January 30: A good beginning in 2025 Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Nitin Mukesh launched Bhaj Govindam, at Aditya Utsav 2025 celebrated at Sangeet Kala Mandir, Kolkata. The softly rendered lyrical presentation by Anuradha Paudwal enables everyone to understand this prayer.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025, Pune Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bhaj Govindam is a devotional lyric in the form of a prayer seeking attention of the God while stating our own shortcomings in reaching Him. Bhaj Govindam states that as a human being I am ignorant about the manner of prayer and only You as the supreme being can understand the meaning of my nonsensical words.

Even with a touch of divinity, Bhaj Govindam has a human backdrop about its creation. Once, Adi Shankaracharya was moving along the streets of Kashi, on the banks of holy River Ganga and the highest abode of knowledge along with some of his disciples. On the way he found an old man studying Sanskrit grammar. Explaining the reason, the man admitted that he had not praised Bhagwan his entire life and even as he spoke he was unable to understand Sanskrit grammar. Urging him to just turn his mind towards Bhagwan, Adi Shankaracharya handed him the lyric we know today as Bhaj Govindam.

Also Read | Washington DC Plane Crash Death Toll: 18 Bodies Pulled Out From Potomac River After Collision Between American Airlines Flight 5342 and US Military Helicopter.

The beauty of the prayer apart from its lyrical essence is that it is set In a very simple language so that everyone can recite and gain peace of mind. Bhaj Govndam is available on

Anuradha Paudwals YOUTUBE channel:

https://youtu.be/U4LpJRkYsus?si=1YHj8_LSdVhmjNi1

BHAJ GOVINDAM initiative is presented by Aditya Birla Group and Concept executed by The Times of India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)