PNN
New Delhi [India], November 1: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) successfully organised the prestigious Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman - 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. The national ceremony honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of education, social welfare, public leadership, culture, peace, and nation-building.
Also Read | Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Shri Praveen Khandelwal Ji, Honourable Member of Parliament (Government of India), attended as the Chief Guest. Ms. Satya Sharma Ji, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Delhi, joined as the Special Guest of Honour. Shri Sudhir Gupta Ji, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, and Dr. Parvinder Singh Ji, Ambassador of World Peace for the United Nations, graced the ceremony as Guests of Honour.
The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.
Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and coordinated by Ms Reshu Gupta, Organising Secretary, ISRHE. The event was gracefully anchored by Ms Gauri Sharma and Ms Geet Sharma, while media and communications were managed by Mr Om Sharma, Mr Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr Sumit.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma highlighted ISRHE's vision of promoting excellence, youth empowerment, social progress, and national development, and emphasised the importance of recognising individuals committed to strengthening India's future.
1) Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni - Icon of Modern Literature Award
2) Dr. N. Muralimohan - Excellence in Higher Education Award
3) Mrs. Sai Aradhan - Spiritual Guidance and Consultation Award
4) Dr. Rupindrkaur Saandhu - Spiritual Guidance and consultation award
5) Astrologer Jaskiran Kaur - Excellence in Astrology and Spiritual Mentorship Award
6) Ms. Nietu K Sachdeva - Excellence in Numerology Award
7) Ms. Ankita Beniwal - Excellence in Teaching Award
8) Dr. Madhulika Kumari - Pioneer in Higher Education Development Award
9) Dr. Priti Waghela - Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator Award
10) Ms. Sapna Chawla - Outstanding Innovative Teaching Award
11) Dr. Sandip J Pathak - Best Academic Librarian Award
12) Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee - Outstanding Contribution to Value-Based Education Award
13) Dr. Nikita Janmejay Kulkarni - Exceptional Teaching Excellence Award
14) Dr. Suhas Shashikant Khot - Leader in Educational Transformation Award
15) Dr. S. K. Jaheeda Begum - Inspirational Youth Icon Award
16) Dr. S. C. Pandey - Most Influential Academic Developer Award
17) Ms. Dhwani Waghela - Open Individual Excellence Award
18) Dr. Ananya Dasgupta - Outstanding Contribution to Nation Building Award
19) Dr. Prashant Verma - Outstanding Researcher in Humanities Award
20) Prof. Dr. M. Devendra - Exemplary Lifetime Contribution to Academics Award
21) Dr. Annie Stephen, FCA - Distinguished Academic Mentor Award
22) Dr. Jogdande Sai Prasad - Best Teacher Award in Agriculture
23) Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar Das - Mentor as Health Organizer and Short Film Maker Award
24) Chef Robin - Innovative No Onion-No Garlic Fast Food Chef Award
25) Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi - Lifetime Contribution to Education Award
26) Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala - Creative Author in Indian Epics and Philosophy Award
27) Dr. Vandana Gade - Contribution to Education Community Award
28) Agri Super Private Limited - Innovative Agritech Startup of the Year Award
29) Ms. Himani Pandya - Young Achiever in Innovation and Excellence Award
30) Assoc. Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Agarwal - Innovation Trailblazer Lifetime Award
31) Dr. Mahesh Prasad Mishra - Excellence in Journalism Award
32) Professor (Dr) P. L. Kaul - Excellence in Veterinary Education and Research Award
33) Ms. Dhaksheena Dharshini - Rising Youth Leader Award
34) Dr. Renu Gupta - Excellence in Thought Leadership Award
35) Ms. Monika Goel - Dynamic Youth Leader Award
36) Ms. Neeta Singh - Leader in Educational Transformation Award
37) Dr. Joby Joseph - Language & Literature Educator Award
38) Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Inspiring Social Worker Award
39) Adv. Kashif Athar - Distinguished Law Practitioner Award
40) Clark Vacation International - Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year Award
41) Ms. Geetanjali - Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
42) Ms. Pallabi Dey - Outstanding Student Award
43) Mr. Shivam Pandey - Young Innovator in AI and Intellectual Property Award
44) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute - Pioneer CEO Excellence Award
45) Dr. Kanchan Negi - International Educationist, Motivational Speaker & Media Personality Award
46) Mrs. Monika Bhatia - Pinnacle of Excellence in Teaching Award
47) Mr. Rakesh Chandola - Holistic & Integrative Healing Award
48) Dr. Sangeeta - Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
49) Mr. Pinaki Gangopadhyay - Vedic Education and Research Innovation Award
50) Ms. Navita Singh - Master of Yoga Education Award
51) Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Inspirational Poet Award
52) Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Best Educationalist in Maharashtra Award
53) Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Excellent Healthcare Leader Award
54) Mrs. Soma Mukherjee - Dynamic Change Maker in Social Service Award
55) Dr. Anil Kumar Bisht - Excellence in Technical Education Award
56) Mr. Shashank Jaiswal - One of the Best Podcasters in India Award
57) Umar Farooq - Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award
58) Dr. Kumud Vivek - Academic Excellence in Higher Education Award
59) Dr. Gunjan Agrawal - Best Academic Leadership Award 2025
60) Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji - Innovation in Education Award
61) Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat - Best Paramedical Educationist Award & Best Paramedical Council Award & Best Social Activist Award
62) Dr. R. Udaya Bharati - Leadership in Technology Award
63) Dr. N. Rakesh - Research Excellence in Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Radiology Award
64) Prof. (Dr.) Rama - Women in Leadership Excellence Award
65) Prof. Dr. G. Kulanthaivel - Outstanding Educator of the Year Award
66) Mr Sri Harsha Anand Pushkala - Dynamic Business Leader of the Year Award
67) Dr Dananjay Anand Pushkala - Innovative Business Leadership Award
68) Ms Savita Kumbhar - Social Work Excellence Award
69) Shri Amit Dada Kadam - Inspiration for the Youth Award
70) Mr Sandeep Malik - Excellence in Acting for Outstanding Performance in 'Khali Lifafa' Award
71) Ar. Mahima Goswami - Emerging Visionary in Healthcare Architecture Award
72) Dr Shubham Mahajan - Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
73) Ms Arpna Singh - Dynamic Social Activist Award
74) Mr Pushpandera Kushwah - Outstanding Social Reformer Award
75) Mr Rajender Kumar Dogra - Dedicated Social Worker Award
76) Mr Sandeep Singh - Excellence in Social Welfare Services Award
77) Mr Nagendra Singh - Distinguished Social Service Award
78) Ms Neha Agarwal - Outstanding Social Worker & Philanthropist Award
79) Dr Khushi Panjwani - Visionary Business Leader Award
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)