Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Bharat Tex 2025, India's largest and most comprehensive textile event, is set to take place from February 14 to 17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Shri Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman of MATEXIL and Co-Chairman of the Core Committee for Bharat Tex 2025, said "Bharat Tex 2025 is a game-changer for India's textile industry and indeed a proud moment for our Country".

Organized collectively by all Textile Export Promotion Councils with the support of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the event aims to position India as a global leader in the textile sector.

"With an exhibition area of over 220,000 square meters, Bharat Tex 2025 covers the entire value chain of Textiles including fibre, yarn, fabrics, garments, made-ups, home textiles, and technical textile, "pointed out Shri Dodhia. The event is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors, buyers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world, making it a crucial platform for trade, innovation, and collaboration.

On the rapidly changing ecosystem for textiles , Shri Dodhia said " Bharat Tex 2025 will also focus on sustainability and innovation, highlighting India's advancements in eco-friendly textiles, digital manufacturing, and smart fabrics" . In addition, there will be special sessions on circular economy, digital transformation, and technical textiles which will bring together global experts to discuss on these subjects.

"The response to Bharat Tex 2025 is overwhelmingly positive, with a large number of exhibitors participating" said Shri Bhadresh Dodhia . He further pointed out that the event is expected to attract buyers and delegations from key textile global markets, including the USA, EU, Middle East, Russia , Africa and Southeast Asia.

The event will provide an unprecedented opportunity for Indian manufacturers to showcase their capabilities on a global stage, attract investments, and drive exports , pointed out the Chairman , MATEXIL.

