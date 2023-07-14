NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Producer Shankar Naidu's film Bharateeyans releasing this week is a great film full of patriotic feelings. The film, based on the Galwan Valley attack, however, faced a lot of trouble with the censor board.

America's renowned cancer surgeon Dr Shankar Naidu is the producer of this pan-India film. He has made this film on the subject of patriotism with great enthusiasm. Its concept and story is different. The names of the characters in the film are also named after their region, such as Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tripura, Telugu, Punjabi and Marathi.

Producer Dr Shankar Naidu Adusumilli, writer and director Deena Raj have made an effective and powerful film. The direction of the film is amazing and all lead actors and supporting actors performed well.

This film effectively depicts the nefarious strategy of China. The story of the film revolves around 3 boys and 3 girls, who under compulsion, are selected for training and sent to the outskirts of the.... On the other hand, 2 Indian girls are sent as top secret agents and those 2 girls are caught by the people of China. The scenes post the girls getting caught are very thrilling. The climax of the film will leave the audience shaken.

Actress Samaira Sandhu, who hails from Punjab, has also played the role of a Punjabi girl in this film. She has acted very well. Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan Mukherjee have also done justice to their characters. The story and presentation of the film is very effective. The film keeps on moving in the past and present.

Produced under the banner of Bharat American Creations, 'Bharateeyans' is written and directed by Deena Raj. The film releases today in cinemas on July 14, 2023 in Hindi and Telugu. The film is being distributed by UFO Movies.

Producer: Dr Shankar NaiduWriter and Director: Deena RajActors: Nirroze Putcha, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Subha Ranjan, Samaira Sandhu, Rajeswari Chakraborty and Mahender BargasRating: 3.5 Stars

