Tehran [Iran], February 3 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has directed the country's foreign ministry to move toward talks with the United States, provided negotiations take place in an atmosphere free of threats and undue pressure.

In a series of posts on X on Tuesday, Pezeshkian confirmed he had instructed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to respond to a US proposal for dialogue following outreach from what he described as "friendly governments in the region."

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists--one free from threats and unreasonable expectations--to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency," he wrote.

"These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests."

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported in its fifth paragraph that the diplomatic push comes as Washington's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Araghchi are expected to meet in Istanbul on Friday, signalling a possible opening after weeks of rising tensions.

The potential engagement follows the recent deployment of US naval forces to West Asia, a move that has drawn sharp warnings from Tehran, which has pledged a decisive response to even limited military action by Washington.

Separately, Press TV noted that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday that any US attack would ignite a regional war, underlining Iran's hardened posture as pressure mounts.

Iran has also rejected earlier American conditions tied to reviving a nuclear agreement, including demands to fully halt uranium enrichment and impose restrictions on missile capabilities.

Press TV further reported that Ali Bagheri, foreign policy chief at Iran's Supreme National Security Council, ruled out negotiations over enriched uranium stockpiles, stressing that Tehran would not transfer nuclear material abroad.

"Iranian officials have no intention of transferring enriched nuclear materials to any country, and negotiations do not revolve around such matters at all," Bagheri said. (ANI)

