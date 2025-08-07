BharathCloud Joins Forces with DE-CIX India - Becomes the First Indian Cloud Provider to Onboard at DE-CIX's Cloud Exchange.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: DE-CIX India, the world's leading interconnection platform, has onboarded BharathCloud--one of India's fastest-growing cloud service providers, onto its cloud exchange. This strategic move aims to enhance regional cloud interconnection capabilities and accelerate digital innovation across the country.

This strategic alliance brings together DE-CIX India's globally recognised interconnection ecosystem with BharathCloud's agile and secure cloud infrastructure, aiming to deliver seamless, high-performance, and ultra-low latency connectivity to enterprises and startups across the region.

By integrating BharathCloud's cloud offerings on DE-CIX India, customers will gain faster access to cloud services, improved application performance, reduced provisioning times, and lower operational costs--strengthening digital transformation journeys across sectors.

Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India, said:"As India accelerates its digital journey, the need for a sovereign, secure, and resilient cloud infrastructure has never been more critical. BharathCloud marks a pivotal step toward digital sovereignty, and interconnection serves as the catalyst that accelerates this transformation through the right ecosystem. DE-CIX is proud to enable BharathCloud with a robust, neutral, and scalable interconnection platform that ensures ultra-low latency, easy of doing business and seamless access to a thriving ecosystem of networks, clouds, and enterprises nationally and internationally. The growing reliance on sovereign clouds has underscored the importance of being anchored to an interconnection fabric that guarantees continuity, performance, and control, That's exactly what DE-CIX delivers."

DE-CIX India: An AI-Ready Interconnection InfrastructureAs AI-driven workloads continue to shape the future of business and technology, DE-CIX India stands at the forefront with an AI-ready interconnection infrastructure. By offering ultra-low latency, high throughput, and secure, software-defined interconnection services, DE-CIX enables seamless data exchange, crucial for training models, processing large datasets, and real-time inference.

This AI-ready foundation empowers BharathCloud and its customers to deploy, scale, and optimize AI applications effortlessly, driving smarter decisions, faster innovation, and competitive edge across sectors. Whether it's supporting intelligent cloud-native platforms, edge AI deployment, or real-time analytics, DE-CIX India delivers the agility and reliability needed to power AI at scale.

Rahul Takkallapally, Co-founder and Head of Business, BharathCloud, stated:

"At BharathCloud, we're driven by the idea of making enterprise-grade cloud services more accessible and agile. Collaborating with DE-CIX India enables us to offer our customers a direct gateway to a global interconnection fabric, empowering them to build, scale, and innovate faster. Together, we are delivering next-gen cloud experiences with speed, simplicity, and scale."

Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founder and Head of Technology, BharathCloud, added:

"This strategic alignment is about creating new possibilities. By integrating DE-CIX's leading IX capabilities with our localised cloud services, we're offering customers a high-performance environment where connectivity and compute converge. It's about building an infrastructure that supports innovation, resilience, and inclusive digital growth."

This synergy aims to redefine the regional connectivity and cloud landscape by bringing content and compute closer to users, improving performance, and enabling faster access to global services. By leveraging their combined strengths, DE-CIX India and BharathCloud are set to unlock new opportunities in India's fast-growing digital economy.

Together, DE-CIX India and BharathCloud aim to give customers:

- Blazing-fast performance as the new norm, where ultra-low latency connections power real-time innovation--from fintech precision to immersive user experiences.

- Game-changing local peering that enables faster, more efficient data transfers by keeping traffic closer to home, slashing costs and boosting delivery speeds.

- A secure, scalable foundation that supports bold digital ambitions--whether it's a lean startup disrupting the market or a large enterprise managing mission-critical infrastructure.

- A future-ready ecosystem where connection goes beyond access to empower growth, agility, and long-term digital transformation.

About DE-CIX India

DE-CIX is the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, founded in 1995 and celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025. With presence across nearly 60 global locations, it connects thousands of carriers, ISPs, content providers, and enterprises from 100+ countries. Accessible from 600+ cities, DE-CIX offers peering, cloud, and interconnection services. DE-CIX Frankfurt, one of the world's largest IXs, handles over 45 Exabytes of data annually and connects nearly 1,100 networks. Backed by 250+ experts from 35+ nations, DE-CIX plays a key role in shaping the global Internet through bodies like the IETF.

DE-CIX India, powered by DE-CIX, is the country's largest Interconnection Platform, with 600+ connected networks. It provides Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS), and operates carrier- and data center-neutral IXs across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

About BharathCloud

BharathCloud is India's fastest-growing indigenous public cloud company, trusted by 1000+ businesses across 20+ industries. Founded in 2021 and based in Hyderabad, it provides secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions with a strong focus on data sovereignty and sustainability.

Its services include public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, managed services, Kubernetes-as-a-Service, and AI-ready platforms. BharathCloud's localized data centers support modern workloads with high performance and compliance. With certified engineers and deep market expertise, it delivers reliable, transformative solutions.

BharathCloud is ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and HIPAA certified, ensuring enterprise-grade security and operational excellence. Committed to advancing India's digital capabilities through homegrown innovation, it supports long-term tech growth, business resilience, and inclusive digital transformation.

