Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: Bharat, is home to a stunning array of traditional dance forms that epitomize its rich cultural heritage, developed over centuries. From the rhythmic elegance of Kathak to the expressive movements of Bharatanatyam, each dance encapsulates stories and traditions passed down through generations. Their enchanting charm and timeless importance continue to captivate audiences worldwide, highlighting the profound depth and vibrancy inherent in the diverse artistic traditions of the nation.

And this legacy took center stage at the esteemed 12th Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts held at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand, on the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrutik Sangh (A.B.S.S.) in collaboration with UNESCO, this global platform celebrated artistry and talent from around the world where Guru Bhavana Lele from Kalanand Nritya Sanstha was awarded the esteemed ABSS UNESCO AWARDS as the 'Grand Master of Cultural Olympiad' in acknowledgment of her remarkable accomplishment in bringing the largest group of performers and ensuring the highest level of participation from her institute.

Among the multitude of talented artists from across the globe, it was the brilliant performances by the students of Kalanand Nritya Sanstha, an esteemed dance institution nestled in Thane, Maharashtra that encapsulated India's cultural essence through their enormous love for Kathak and Bharatnatyam. Illustrating the depth of traditional Indian dances, each age group showcased unmatched excellence, securing medals across all event categories and earning admiration from both the judging panel and fellow performers on an international scale.

Founded in 1995, Kalanand Nritya Sanstha specializes in the revered Kathak dance form, owing its establishment to the eminent Kathak exponent, Bhavana Lele. Renowned for her exceptional versatility, Bhavana Lele honed her dance craft under the esteemed mentorship of Guru Mrs. Sanjeevani Kulkarni in Nasik. With an M.A. in Kathak from Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapith in Pune, Guru Bhavana elevated her expertise in this classical dance form to greater heights.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Chaitanya Prakash Yogi, Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) at the Embassy of India in Bangkok, and Vipul Pawar, Director of SVCC. The panel of esteemed judges comprised Subrata De, India's renowned sitarist, Debnath Chatterjee, the country's esteemed vocalist, and Barnali Sarkar, an acclaimed Odissi and Kathak dancer.

The achievements of the young performers from Kalanand Nritya Sanstha were nothing short of extraordinary.

Junior Group: Gold Medalists - Vaishnavi, Siya, Nakshatra, Diya, Neha, Debashree, Aasmi, Avani, Riddhi

Junior Duet: Gold Medalists - Gargi & Ira

Junior Solo: Gold Medalist - Radhika Sawant

Senior Solo: Gold Medalist - Charitra Lakur

Senior Solo: Silver Medalist - Nidhisha Salian

Open Group: Silver Medalists - Sarita, Reshma, Manali, Kiran, Nikita

Their performances in classical dance enthralled the international audience, showcasing unparalleled artistry and dedication to their craft.

Additionally, Kalanand Nritya Sanstha received a moment of honor from ABSS India, commemorating their invaluable contribution to cultural preservation and promotion.

All the artists from the Kalanand Institute not only honored India's enduring cultural heritage at the 12th Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts but also earned global recognition with their splendid performances, showcasing the country's rich artistic prowess on a global stage.

"Classical dance isn't just about movements; it's the soulful expression that connects our heritage to the present, knitting together tradition, emotion, and spirituality through every graceful step."

- Guru Bhavana Lele

