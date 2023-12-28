We won't be exaggerating if we say the year 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan. While he started the year with a bang with Pathaan, he also pulled down the curtains with Rajkumar Hirani's social dramedy, Dunki. With three major releases, all rolled in one single year, SRK was certainly 'THE' major star who ruled the box office scenario. And while his onscreen looks continued to win our hearts, his off-screen avatars too were fascinating enough. With quite a few media appearances, SRK managed to keep our Instagram feed buzzing for the longest time. Year Ender 2023: From 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' to 'Arjan Vailly', 7 Biggest Chartbusters of Bollywood This Year That Were Groovy Dance Anthems! (Watch Videos).

If we are asked to sum up Shah Rukh's fashion looks in just a few words, we'd say, he likes to keep it casual. Be it a festive occasion like attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani's residence or attending his daughter's movie premiere, the Raaes star sure likes to keep it simple but stylish. SRK was always a man of simple dressing, picking outfits that wouldn't compromise on his comfort. That also explains why he loves his white T-shirts and blue jeans so much. Shah Rukh's fashion sense also strikes a chord with all the boys next door, thanks to its simplicity. Of course, the labels that he prefers will make our pockets unhappy but that's a topic for another day. Year Ender 2023: From Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut to Deepika Padukone's Academy Museum Gala Attendance, Check Out the Best Looks of Indian Celebs on International Platforms.

Today, let's focus on SRK and his multiple fashion looks from 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan at The Archies Premiere

Shah Rukh Khan with Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan's Media Event

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan at Mukesh Ambani's Ganeshotsav Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan with Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan's Success Meet

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan For NMACC Launch

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan at Media Interaction for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of his looks did you like the most?

