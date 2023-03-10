Cape Canaveral, March 10: Low-earth orbit satellite communications company OneWeb has confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The lift-off took place on Thursday, at 2:13 pm ET (local time).

According to a statement from Bharti-backed OneWeb, its satellites separated successfully from the rocket. They were dispensed using three separation groups over a period of 40 minutes, with the last separation occurring 1 hour and 35 minutes after launch. Signal acquisition on all 40 satellites has been confirmed. ISRO Rocket Preparing To Launch Second Batch of UK-Based OneWeb’s Satellites.

This launch is OneWeb's 17th to-date and the penultimate mission as the company is set to complete its first-generation LEO satellite constellation and enable global coverage in 2023. With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete the global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation with a launch set to take place later this month with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The communications company said this launch enables OneWeb to continue expanding its connectivity capabilities as it grows its fleet of satellites and seeks to initiate services for more partners around the world.

OneWeb and its partners are relentlessly focused on the mission to bridge the digital divide and provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unconnected and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses, the company said. Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer of OneWeb, said,

"Today's launch is an exciting milestone as we are now just one mission away from completing our Gen 1 constellation, which will activate global service in 2023." OneWeb Deploys 40 Satellites Launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket.

"Now more than ever, OneWeb is dedicated to continuing the momentum we have garnered from the past 17 successful launches, to innovate alongside our trusted partners and deliver connectivity solutions at scale," Neil Masterson said, adding, "Each launch is a group effort, and today's success would not have been possible without the dedication of the entire launch team and our partners here in Florida."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)