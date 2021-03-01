New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned Punjabi Actor, Singer and Music Director, Bhinda Aujla whose soul stirring song titled 'Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiya' touched millions of hearts, has launched a new romantic single 'Na Na Na Na' under the banner of T-Series.

Notably, the 3 minutes 13 seconds track, Bhinda Aujla singing "Na Na Na Na" has struck the right chords with youngsters, which helped the song race to the top of YouTube viewing figures over 500,000 plus views in just a few hours of releasing the song. So far the song has crossed over 3 Million views.

The 'air of romance' and the chemistry of the artists in the video in the song is quite evident, which develops an instant spell bound connection with the audience.

Bhinda, who has also composed the song said, "The song is a romantic track, which is quite refreshing and unique. This time we have also added the element of Punjabi rap in the song, which makes it peppy & entertaining to a young audience. We are quite certain that it will connect with the young generation and will receive much appreciation & love, as we had received in our previous songs." Expressing his passion for music, Bhinda Aujla stated that music is not a mere work for me but a "way of living life". He added, "Music is a sense of catharsis for me, which gives me immense joy and peace!"

The video has an edgy international appeal because of its picturesque backdrop, which gives it a completely different feel as compared to other Punjabi Songs. The lyrics of the song are beautifully written by Mavee, who had penned a song for the singer in the past too. The song 'Na Na Na Na' launched on T-Series Apna Punjab is streaming out now on leading digital platforms.

It's noteworthy that Indo-Canadian artist, who first shot to fame with 'Youngsters The Gabru' in 2008 gave the Punjabi Industry many smash hit albums like My Time to Shine with Gippy Grewal (2008) Skoda with Ranjit Bawa, Yaar Glassy by himself, Yaar Chandigarh Di Kudiyaan with Ammy Virk, the list is endless.

Bhinda Aujla is not only well known for his foot tapping music, but is a well-known face in the Punjabi movie industry too. The singer further shares that he is working on many more projects which will roll out in the upcoming months. His new songs will feature on a new record label to be launched on Punjabi Digital, a music company based in Canada.

The social media accounts for the star performer are exclusively managed by Tingling Design, owned by Jagjit Singh aka Juggy Singh of United Kingdom. It is pertinent to mention here that Tingling Design is one of the most reliable and sought after companies both in India and abroad since 2004 and has been working with most of the top A-list artists since inception. The company has recently opened its first office premises in London.

