Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): With land becoming increasingly scarce and prices going through the roof, especially in saturated metropolitan areas, Bhoomi Group, a leading real estate developer from Mumbai, is betting big on redevelopment projects.

The developer, which has a proven track record of more than three decades, has successfully completed its eighth redevelopment project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Four more projects, coming up in prime localities in different western suburbs of the region, are in the pipeline.

"Redevelopment is an excellent tool to make optimum utilisation of land by replacing old structures with new ones. Redevelopment projects also allow homeowners in existing buildings to upgrade to bigger and better homes, that are equipped with world-class amenities and new features. At Bhoomi Group, we excel in redevelopment projects, and are gearing up to launch six more such projects across the city in the near future," said (name), (designation) of Bhoomi Group.

The economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many buyers, especially millennials and youngsters putting off property purchases. However, redevelopment has emerged as a much sought after option for many since the risks associated with redevelopment projects are low, and are borne by the developer.

"We have an excellent track record of meeting our commitments to buyers, and ensure the journey from moving out of their old homes and moving into their new homes is smooth and hassle-free," he said further.

Bhoomi Group has developed more than 10 million square feet of space in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and delivered homes to more than 12,000 happy and satisfied customers.

