Mumbai, February 23: iQOO is prepared to expand its flagship portfolio in India with the debut of the iQOO 15R on Tuesday, February 24. Positioned as a "sub-flagship" powerhouse, the device is the first in the company’s history to carry the "R" moniker in the Indian market. Aimed at filling the price gap between the mid-range Neo series and the premium iQOO 15 flagship, the 15R focuses heavily on raw performance and long-term battery endurance for young professionals and mobile gamers.

Flagship-Grade Performance and Gaming

At the heart of the iQOO 15R is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a cutting-edge 3nm process. This processor is paired with iQOO’s proprietary Q2 Supercomputing Chip, which enables specialized features like frame interpolation for stable 144fps gaming in titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact. iQOO 15R To Feature Massive 7,600mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Launch Set for February 24.

To manage the heat generated during intensive sessions, the phone incorporates a 6.5K IceCore Vapour Chamber (VC) cooling system. According to the company, this setup can reduce device temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius in just 10 minutes, ensuring sustained performance without thermal throttling.

Display and Design: The 'Perfect Fit'

The device features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya has described the handset as a "perfect fit," emphasising its ergonomic 7.9mm thickness. The design includes a squircle camera module similar to the standard iQOO 15, available in two distinct finishes: Triumph Silver, which features a bold checkered pattern, and Dark Knight, a more understated matte black. Despite its slim profile, the device carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance.

Category-Leading Battery Life

The standout feature of the iQOO 15R is its massive 7,600mAh silicon-carbon battery, currently the largest in its segment. Despite the high capacity, the phone supports 100W FlashCharge technology, capable of providing hours of video playback or gaming with just a 10-minute charge. The inclusion of bypass charging also allows gamers to power the device directly from the wall, reducing heat and protecting battery health during play.

Camera and Software Support

While the device cuts some corners by opting for a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-lens array, it still features a high-end 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, though it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens for optical zoom. On the software front, the iQOO 15R will debut with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The brand has committed to a long-term support cycle, offering four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches, keeping the device relevant until 2032. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect.

iQOO 15R Price and Availability

The iQOO 15R is expected to be priced aggressively to compete with the OnePlus 15R. Industry insiders and CEO hints suggest a starting price of approximately INR 47,999 for the base variant. The device will be sold exclusively via Amazon and iQOO’s official online store following the launch event in Bengaluru.

