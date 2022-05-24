Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A world-class trading platform used by traders - Binomo, has become the official sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the very first time.

Binomo would be having the association with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the entire year (2022).

With this alliance between Binomo and Sunrisers Hyderabad, strives to bring the traders from world over and SRH fans together to witness the most popular sports league in the world.

In a statement, Anne Khmel, Sommunications Manager at Binomo said, "Binomo is delighted to associate with Sunsrisers Hyderabad by becoming their official sponsor for the very first time. We look forward to a year filled with exciting matches with the high-spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad team showcasing their enthusiasm on the cricket pitch. On behalf of Binomo family, I would like to wish good luck to the team in the upcoming matches!"

Binomo works with clients all over the world, guaranteeing the most advantageous terms and providing high quality access to the world's financial markets. The company builds the collaboration with its clients in the form of a conversation: to find out the needs and comments, and what one would like to get from working with Binomo, and to hear it directly from the client.

