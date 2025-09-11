New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): India's largest biopharmaceutical company, Biocon Limited, on Wednesday, announced the inauguration of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc (BGI), according to an exchange filing.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, "Biocon's first U.S. FDA approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy's presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon's role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the U.S. healthcare ecosystem."

Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023 and has since invested over USD 30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets. A few products have already been commercialized from the site, with several more in the pipeline. This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint.

Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd, said, "This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the United States and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide."

The Cranbury facility represents an advancement for the Company's U.S. operations, enabling faster access to essential healthcare services, ultimately benefitting patients across the United States.

"We are incredibly grateful that Biocon has decided to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Garden State," said Governor Murphy. "For years, Biocon has provided high-quality medicines and treatments to millions of patients across the globe. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant moment in Biocon's global expansion and reinforces New Jersey's reputation as the medicine chest to the world." (ANI)

