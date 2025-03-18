NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: Bisleri International, a leading mineral water brand in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF) unveiled a book on 'Water Credits Valuation.' Inaugurated at Raisina Dialogue 2025, this comprehensive book titled, 'Trading Blue Gold: A Blueprint for Water Credit Valuation in India' aims to amplify the framework beyond the beverage sector.

Also Read | Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

Water Credits are a market-based mechanism that incentivizes sustainable water management practices. These credits are generated through activities such as water conservation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and efficient water use. Similar to carbon credits, companies can purchase water credits to offset their water consumption and promote responsible water stewardship.

Speaking on the significance of the book, Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International, stated, "At Bisleri, we take pride in being a water-positive company, replenishing more water than we extract. Building on the foundation of Water Credits we had introduced through our study with TERi last year, this book aims to inspire industries beyond the beverage sector to embrace responsible water stewardship. We extend our sincere gratitude to Nilanjan Ghosh and Soumya Bhowmick at ORF for their leadership in creating this comprehensive resource. Through this valuable collaboration, we hope to empower businesses to measure, manage, and offset their water footprint, fostering a sustainable and water-resilient future."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pens Letter to NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Ahead of Her Homecoming, Says 'Looking Forward to Seeing You in India'.

Highlighting on India's stressed water resources and the need for a more robust framework, to manage them Nilanjan Ghosh, Vice President - Development Studies, Observer Research Foundation, highlighted, "The water credit valuation framework developed in this study will help in discovering the value of water, thereby reinforcing its sustainable use and emphasizing the critical need for conserving water instream. This will further support the ecosystem services and the life-support systems of the planet. In the process, by driving cross-sector awareness and action, our partnership with Bisleri brings us a step closer to realizing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's 'Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) initiative, which promotes individual and community-driven efforts to safeguard the environment."

Following the introduction of the water credits framework with TERI last year, this launch marks the next step in Bisleri's ongoing commitment towards environmental conservation, paving the way for a greener, water-positive future.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)