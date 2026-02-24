VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Eggfirst, the semi-urban and rural specialist strategy, creative, digital and media agency, successfully hosted the 5th edition of the Chalo Bharat Marketing Conclave and Awards on 18th February 2026, at The Westin (Mumbai), bringing together leading marketers, founders, CMOs and industry decision-makers for an insightful exchange on the evolving dynamics of marketing in Bharat. With participation from over 450+ industry professionals, the conclave continued to strengthen its position as a key platform for conversations shaping India's next phase of marketing and advertising.

Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker Shri R. S. Sodhi, Former MD of Amul, delivered a compelling address on building ageless brands that endure across generations. Emphasising the importance of honesty in branding, he spoke about how trust is not manufactured through messaging alone but earned through consistency in product quality and purity over time. He underlined that authentic storytelling must be rooted in the truth of what a brand delivers, not merely in what it claims to represent, adding that brands which remain transparent in their communication and uncompromising about the integrity of their offering are the ones that build lasting emotional equity with consumers across geographies and generations.

As the creators of the Chalo Bharat platform, Eggfirst shared insights from the Chalo Bharat Consumer Study 2026: The Millennial Set through an address by Ravi Banka, Founder and CEO of Eggfirst, underscoring the need for research-backed data to inform not just brand narratives but also optimise messaging and media deployment. Such an approach enables marketers to deliver the right message to the right audience more efficiently, improving the effectiveness of spends and driving stronger ROI in diverse and rapidly evolving markets like Bharat.

These themes carried forward into two power-packed panel discussions that explored some of the most pressing questions facing marketers today. One discussion examined the growing tension between long-term brand building and performance-driven marketing, debating whether immediate, measurable outcomes are overshadowing the need for sustained brand equity. Another session explored the changing nature of consumer loyalty in a data-led, discount-driven marketplace, questioning whether loyalty is fading or simply evolving into a more value-conscious relationship between brands and consumers.

Acclaimed producer and media entrepreneur Siddharth Roy Kapur, drawing from his extensive media and marketing experience, strongly advocated building enduring brand awareness. A sentiment echoed by many in the panel. Adding a strong grassroots dimension to the dialogue, a dedicated influencer panel featured regional creators Yash and Santu Choudhary from Rajasthan and Shruti Sharma AKA Shruti Pahari from Himachal Pradesh, who shared how their deep connection with local culture, language and community trust shapes audience engagement. The discussion highlighted how influencer marketing in rural and semi-urban markets is driven less by scale and more by authenticity, relatability and cultural credibility.

The evening also saw the Chalo Bharat Awards, celebrating brands and campaigns that have successfully connected with Bharat through culturally rooted thinking and contextually relevant execution.

Together, the Chalo Bharat Marketing Conclave and Awards reinforced Eggfirst's vision of placing Bharat at the forefront of marketing conversations by bringing together diverse industry voices and real on-ground perspectives to create meaningful dialogue on how brands can build deeper, more authentic connections with India's rapidly evolving consumer base through integrity-led storytelling and research-driven strategy.

As a pioneer in semi-urban and rural advertising, Eggfirst has consistently set industry benchmarks with impactful advertising campaigns for leading brands. Its campaigns with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal and Sonu Sood further highlight its position as a trusted partner for brands targeting Tier 2/3 and rural markets of India.

