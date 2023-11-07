NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, has forged a partnership with National Games 2023 as the Official Hydration partner. The 37th edition of National Games of India is taking place in Goa and is one of the most anticipated multi-sporting events in the country.

Commenting on this partnership, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Taking the #CarryYourGame campaign forward, our association with the 2023 National Games of India goes beyond cricket. This is our commitment towards reaching the grassroot level, and supporting athletes from across all genre of sports by underscoring the importance of hydration in peak human performance. Through such partnerships, we are continuing to dedicate ourselves to nurture Indian sports and talent."

As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a vital role in ensuring the participants and attendees stay hydrated throughout the intense competition. The association will be further promoted through strong digital content and on-ground, creating excitement among the youth.

So, stay tuned for an exciting edition of the National Games as Bisleri joins forces to celebrate the spirit of the sportsmanship and the vitality of staying hydrated for peak performance.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. It offers the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water. The premium category of beverage, Vedica offers a daily dose of health through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water and a low-calories, sugar-free alternative with carbonation - Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water. Further, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated soft drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. All these products are available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

