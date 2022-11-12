New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): The Abu Dhabi T10 League officially declared BITICA COIN as their Associate Sponsor for the Season.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is the world's leading tournament for 10-over quick cricket - the newest and fastest format of the sport, this is the brainchild of the billionaire Businessman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk and it is owned by his Ten Sports Management under his chairmanship. Two teams play 10 overs each for 90 minutes of pure entertainment. Since its launch in 2017, the tournament has gained massive support from fans, players, and official bodies from across the world. It is the world's only 10-over cricket tournament to be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board for ten years. the tournament is growing from strength to strength with every passing year.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Lead Celebrations of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on November 15.

The league has seen significant year-on-year growth in viewership and economic value, with the 2021-2022 edition of the tournament having reached 342 million viewers through television and digital streaming compared to roughly 37 million viewers in the 2017 edition, and the league's economic impact now valued at USD 621.2 million

Official website: https://ttensports.com/

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Traffic Police Issues Over 5,800 Challans on Old BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Cars for Violating GRAP Stage 3.

Official twitter link: https://twitter.com/T10League

BITICA DIGITAL CRYPTO CURRENCY

Bitica Coin (BDCC), developed in 2018, and created on Bitica Block Chain Smart Technology which is owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai (the first country to legalize Cryptocurrency). Since then, numerous cryptocurrencies & tokens have been created. These are frequently called bit coins, as a blend of BDCC coin alternative. BDCC and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to centralized electronic money/central banking systems. The decentralized control is related to the use of bitcoin's blockchain transaction database in the role of a distributed. At Bitica, we believe in financial freedom and economic independence, which is possible through BDCC coin.

Total Supply 18,000,000 / Total Circulating 18,000,000

PROJECT WEBSITE: https://www.thebitica.com/

OFFICIAL TWITER LINK: https://twitter.com/thebitica

According to DR. SAHIL KADARI, CEO/CMD/Founder of Bitica Coin Fzco Company, blockchain represents the future of the next generation and one of the best investment prospects of all times. He is still investigating and exploring the applications and development potential of blockchain technology. He has also received several honors, including the Nelson Mandela Award, Indian Iconic Business Award, and Indian Glory Award, to mention a few. He also has the distinction of being India's youngest PhD in Blockchain technology. His Project "Bitica Coin" has been in open decentralized market since last 4 years and given many people the opportunity to earn from trading and its utilities. With the Vision and Working Strategy from the Founder, the first Cryptocurrency Firm - Bitica Coin FZCO, Dubai, UAE was registered. Today Dr. Sahil's Project BITICA COIN is the official associate for the most entertaining shortest form of cricket, the T10 League.

Bitica is commonly know in the world of fashion after signing the beautiful Lady Universe "POLLI CANNABIS" is the Brand Ambasador. Polli also holds some other titles like Top Model Universe 2021, Miss Elite Europe 2021 and Miss Intercontinental Popular TV Host.

INSTAGRAM LINK: https://instagram.com/polli_cannabis?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

Bitica coin has been listed on Coin Market Cap, the most Referred and trusted crypto Price-tracking space: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bdcc-bitica-coin/

Bitica Coin [BDCC] can now be traded on some of the world's leading and most popular exchanges.

BITMART EXCHANGE LINK:

https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en?layout=basic&theme=dark&symbol=BDCC_USDT

L BANK EXCHANGE LINK:

https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bdcc/usdt/#follow

BITICA EXCHNAGE LINK:

https://www.biticaexchange.com/app/exchange

DEX-TRADE EXCHANGE:

https://dex-trade.com/spot/trading/BDCCUSDT

Finally, a hearty Congratulations to the Bitica User Family for being a part and an official sponsor of the T10 League, Abu Dhabi Season 6 starting on November 23, 2022, at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium. Website - www.thebitica.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)