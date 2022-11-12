New Delhi, November 12: Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that they have issued more than 5,800 challans to vehicles as part of restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles to fight pollution in the Capital.

"As part of restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles till November 13 to fight pollution, 5882 vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 a.m. on November 11. Emergency vehicles are exempted," said traffic police in a tweet. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Reels Under Thick Smog Blanket, Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ (See Pics).

With the aim to curb pollution levels in the Capital, recently in a review meeting, the city government's transport department decided to keep the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in stage-III for the next few days.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that the ban has been removed from construction work related to highways, pipelines etc. Delhi Air Pollution: Haze Covers NCR Skies As Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’; Gurugram’s AQI Jumps to ‘Very Severe’,

"Except for the railway, Metro, airport, defence, hospital, etc., all other construction works will be banned under phase three of GRAP. The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles will continue," Rai had said.

Gopal Rai said the ban was imposed under Stage III of the GRAP and that it won't be lifted yet. Rai's decision came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the GRAP 4 measures in the NCR region.

