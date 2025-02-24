VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Uttar Pradesh's para-athletes have made history at the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, from February 17 to 20, 2025. The team representing U.P. Para Sports Association supported by BL Agro, delivered a remarkable performance, securing third place with an impressive medal tally of 44 medals, including 14 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze. This achievement adds another golden chapter to Uttar Pradesh's sports legacy.

BL Agro, a renowned FMCG brand, actively supports para-sports and athletes through its CSR initiatives. By empowering para-athletes, the company enables them to showcase their talent, achieve remarkable victories, and bring glory to the nation.

Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director of BL Agro and Patron of the U.P. Para Sports Association, expressed his pride in the athletes, stating, "Our para-athletes have once again proved their mettle with dedication and perseverance. BL Agro is committed to supporting them in every possible way."

President of U.P. Para Sports Association, Dr. Kavi Chaudhary said, "This victory is not just of medals but of great confidence, struggle and hard work. We are proud that our athletes have raised the flag of Uttar Pradesh across the country."

Dr. Deepa Malik, Chairman, U.P. Para Sports Association said, "Para sports are not just a symbol of competition but also of dependence and empowerment. Our athletes have proved themselves by accepting the challenges and this medal is a proof of their hard work."

Dr. Vipin Gupta, General Secretary of U.P. Para Sports Association, said, "Our players do not play only for medals, they enter the field to earn recognition for their hard work and struggle. This success is the result of their strong determination and hard work."

Vice President of U.P. Para Sports Association, P.K. Vashishth said, "In this championship, the players of Uttar Pradesh have proved their talent on the national stage. This victory is a big step towards their future."

Special Member of U.P. Para Sports Association, Shri. J.P Singh, Shri Vikash Malik, and Shri Pawan Pratap Singh said, "Our players have given a new identity to the sports culture of the country in this championship. This is the result of their hard work and struggle."

U.P. Para Sports Association heartily congratulates all the para athletes of Uttar Pradesh on this historic achievement and appeals to the countrymen to encourage their athletes. Their hard work and dedication has made it possible.

About U.P. Para Sports Association

U.P. Para Sports Association, formerly known as Paralympic Committee of Uttar Pradesh is the principal organization in Uttar Pradesh looking after the sports of physically/visually challenged sports persons of Uttar Pradesh. It is a non-profit organization working for the development of Para Sports in Uttar Pradesh

U.P. Para Sports Association is affiliated to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI- Recognized by Government of India) which is at par with Indian Olympic Association. The Paralympic Committee in turn is affiliated to the International Paralympic committee (IPC). UP Para Sports Association is registered under "THE SOCIETIES REGISTRATION ACT, 1860". UP Para Sports Association was initially established by the Registrar of Societies Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, under the Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1860 with the name of Paralympic Committee of Uttar Pradesh. As per guidelines of Paralympic Committee of India the Association has changed its name from Paralympic Committee of Uttar Pradesh to UP Para Sports Association.

About BL Agro

Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, BL Agro Industries Ltd. has been committed to providing quality food products. The company today has one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in India. Today, it is the flag-bearer of the Government of India's Vocal for Local campaign and stands out amongst the top food FMCG companies.

BL Agro's growth is an inspiring story of success. Having started as a mustard trading house with Bail Kolhu mustard oil as its only product, in the 1950s, BL Agro has come a long way. During its grueling journey, the company transformed from a commodity trading organization to a full-fledged FMCG company. The marketers of a single mustard oil brand subsequently rolled out multiple varieties of oil, including refined oils, and then a range of food products under the brand name 'Nourish' - thus catering to a much wider consumer base.

Brand Nourish comes with a promise of nutrition and offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen.

