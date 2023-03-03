New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blackberrys is an Indian premium menswear brand born out of a simple and noble idea to transform the fashion desires and needs of Indian men. The brand has been partnering with men in their success story since 1991, enabling them to look immaculately sharp and stylish. Blackberrys exists in a man's world to be his partner-in-success. Known for its high quality and stylish clothing, the brand has redefined wardrobe choices for men and catering to all Indian body types through its impeccable fit & innovation. The brand's website, www.blackberrys.com is the digital face of the premium menswear brand and is now delivering to all major cities in the country with best-in-class service. Their online portal is the go-to place to explore new launches and inspiring lookbooks. To raise the bar higher, the well-known and trusted menswear brand, Blackberrys launched its most awaited Fit for the Big Day campaign, in celebration of their newest wedding collection. The core idea behind this campaign is to capture the perfect fit for every ritual of a wedding function like pre-wedding celebrations, haldi, engagement, reception, etc., and make it one of the most memorable days. One can explore curated looks for different functions and can shop from the comfort of their homes via brand's exclusive website. The brand believes in setting new standards of style and it is evident in their latest Wedding Collection, which is a perfect union of fit and celebrations. The latest wedding collection has been designed with the highest quality fabric Bandhgala and blazer for groom and anyone else who wants to look their best during the wedding season. After all, the groom is not the only one eagerly looking forward to dressing sharp on the BIG DAY.

The latest Blackberrys Wedding Collection is designed while keeping these once-in-a-lifetime events in mind, providing customers with a classic premium look that unlocks the confidence within them. It has a wide range of options from ethnic wedding suits for men to western party wear shirts available in many styles and colors to help them to dress #FitForTheBigDay! The exclusive wedding collection can be accessed at the click of a button right here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

