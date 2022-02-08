Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Icon Awards - 2022 has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the individuals & the organisations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work standout and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy.

The exemplary work of these icons from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through the unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt and succeed under ever changing market conditions.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are

Winners of Indian Icon Awards - 2022:

1. India Icon of The Year - Cross Border Social Services - Davinder Singh Rahal,QSM, JP

2. Most Innovative Architect & Interior Designer Of The Year - Puneet Kumar, Principal Architect (Interactive Design Studio)

3. Healthcare Icon For Exemplary Social Service in Telangana - Pradeep Kumar Kurapati - Kurapati Children's Hospital, President- YUVAM, NGO. President - SHRIKA, NGO.

4. Most Influential Woman Entrepreneur In Manufacturing Industry - Akriti Verma Renaissance Industries Pvt. Ltd. (AKV Wall Putty)

5. Women Icon & Most Inspiring Mompreneur & Educationist For Excellence In Virtual Schooling - Harshita Saxena - Centre Owner/Manager/Principal, Little Orchids International Pre School

6. Best Hospitality Architecture & Designing - Deleep C V - (Inodes-The Total Designers)

7. Leading Travel & Hospitality Management Solutions Company - (UrSmartSpoc, A Unit of BH & Co.) - Bevan Hogg (CEO and Founder) & Charu Gupta (COO and CFO)

8. Multi-Specialty Dental Practice With Excellent Sterilisation & Patient Safety Protocols in Hyderabad - Smile Avenue Dental Care (Bowrampet, Hyderabad)

9. Most Promising Data Driven & AI Based Digital Marketing Company - Melbarr ITES Pvt. Ltd. - Amol Mane (MD & Founder)

10. Best Veterinary Doctor in Odisha - Dr. Sudhakar Behera

11. India's Best Banking Placement Training Academy - BANKERA - Manoj Singh Charan & Vaibhav Mer (Founder & MD)

12. India's Most Innovative Market Intelligence & Market Research Company in Life Science Industry - Cognitrex Consultants Private Limited

13. Creative Excellence in Sustainable Architecture & Interior Designing - Sana Khadepaun

14. Most Trusted Cross Border Immigration Consultants - Visa Intelligence Consultancy Llp - Arshdeep Singh Sahni & Rahul Malik (Director)

15. Excellence in Strategic Growth Marketing In Hospitality Sector - Jit Bose - Area Director of Sales & Marketing - South India & Director of Sales & Marketing - Crowne Plaza Chennai - IHG Hotels & Resorts

16. Leading Civil Engineering, Design & Planning Company In Pondicherry - JothiVilla Construction - Er A Gnanaarul, B.Tech AMIE (Founder & Proprietor)

17. India's Most Aspiring Wildlife Photojournalist - Robin Karyeth

18. Leading Gold Wholesale Jewellers Of Southern & Western India - JKS Jewels Pvt. Ltd. (J K Prasad)

19. Best Innovative Social Media Marketing Company in Maharashtra - Creactive Media (Shubham Raj Acharya)

20. Most Promising Mobile Accessories Manufacturing Company - RD Mobile Accessories (Narayan Rathod)

21. India's Best Emerging AI Technology Based Skin Care Brand - Fabbeu Lifestyle (P) Limited

22. Best Coaching Institute With Highest Selection in Government Jobs in India - Jobs Adda

23. Innovative Personal Hygiene Product - PYNKUP - Reusable Menstrual Cup

24. Most Recommended Dental Surgeon, Implantologist & Root Canal Treatment Specialist in Vadodara - Dr. Mihir Patel & Dr. Aesha Patel (Co-owners) - Monarch Dental Clinic

