ATK

New Delhi [India], November 23: In a significant initiative to elevate the global healthcare landscape, Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in supply chain management training and consulting, has officially launched the Global Healthcare Supply Chain programs to strengthen the healthcare sector worldwide. Recognizing the unique dynamics of the Indian healthcare market, which is experiencing rapid growth and heightened demand for specialized services, Blue Ocean Corporation, headquartered in London, is committed to tailoring its programs to meet the specific needs of this sector.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: Trinamool Congress Candidates Declared Elected From Naihati, Sitai; Leading in Other 4 Seats Too.

A recipient of over 25 international awards including the prestigious 2024 Award for Excellence in Learning and Development from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the organization stands at the forefront of healthcare supply chain training, boasting a distinguished history of collaboration with prestigious institutions globally, including Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic, King Fahad Medical City, and King Faisal Research Centre, among others. With the most acclaimed Global Health Maturity Model from ASCM, Blue Ocean offers a comprehensive framework that enables organizations to systematically assess and enhance their healthcare supply chains. Developed by the funding from Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, this assessment tool helps teams determine a level of maturity for the healthcare supply chain, as well as each category of activities within the supply chain. The program's alignment with the SCOR model allows for the identification of critical areas for improvement, facilitating targeted health outcomes and fostering greater investment in global health initiatives.

This ambitious endeavor aims to address the pressing needs of India's rapidly evolving healthcare domain, which has become one of the largest sectors in the country, expected to surpass $610 billion by 2026. The launch also highlights Blue Ocean's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in India amidst the backdrop of significant demographic changes and increased demand for high-quality healthcare services. With the Indian population growing at 1.6 percent annually and an elderly demographic exceeding 100 million, the need for effective healthcare supply chains has never been more critical.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Hemant Soren-Led JMM Alliance Leads in 50 Seats, NDA in 29.

Realizing the complexities and challenges facing the healthcare sector, including issues of service accessibility and quality, Blue Ocean's training programs are designed to empower healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to optimize supply chain operations, ensuring efficient resource utilization and improved patient outcomes.

The significance of this initiative was further highlighted by a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) recently signed between Blue Ocean Corporation and the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, establishing a framework for collaboration and knowledge sharing. The MOU, signed recently, by Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, and Meraee Al Qahtani, Deputy Health Minister of Saudi Arabia, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, signifies a key collaboration aimed at supporting KSA to cultivate a world-class healthcare supply chain infrastructure that effectively addresses the diverse needs of its population.

This initiative aims to align training efforts with the Indian government's objectives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and accessibility, thereby supporting the nation's broader health goals.

"India's healthcare market is at a crossroads, and it is essential that we build robust supply chain systems to meet the rising demands of our population," said Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation. " Through this prestigious offering, we aim to contribute significantly to the Indian healthcare sector. By fostering skilled professionals and optimizing supply chain processes, we are laying the groundwork for a resilient healthcare ecosystem capable of responding to both current and future challenges", he added.

With significant investments expected in healthcare spending from the Indian government, which is projected to rise from 2% to 2.5% of GDP by 2025, this launch is timely and crucial. The increased focus on sustainability, combined with the shift towards chronic and lifestyle diseases, necessitates a skilled workforce adept in advanced supply chain methodologies.

In conjunction with the launch of this program, Blue Ocean Corporation is also announcing its massive expansion plans in India. Currently operating in Delhi, Pune, Kochi, and Hyderabad, the organization is looking forward to further establishing a presence in other key cities to better serve the diverse needs across the nation.

As India continues to modernize its healthcare infrastructure and expand access to quality services, Blue Ocean Corporation's training and consulting programs, alongside its planned expansion, are poised to play a transformative role, ensuring that the country's healthcare system is prepared to meet the evolving needs of its population.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an international award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals - Training, Consulting, and Conferences. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 200,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)