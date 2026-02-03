Patna (Bihar) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bihar Minister of Industries Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday said that the state's budget will focus on increasing women participation, infrastructure and connectivity and prioritising education, health and electricity.

Speaking with ANI ahead of the state's budget, Dilip Jaiswal said that the government will focus on opening incubation centres, making provisions for training for the skill development of youth with emphasis to make them self-reliant.

"A unique Budget is going to be presented. The last Budget was around Rs 3,17,000 Crores. I hope that this year's Bihar Budget will be much more than that. Provisions are being made in the Budget to increase women's participation and their empowerment. Besides this, infrastructure and connectivity are important. For any state to develop, it should certainly have infrastructure and connectivity. So, we have emphasised this too in the Budget," Dilip Jaiswal told ANI.

"We are going to have a large-scale skill development... Right after matriculation, after class 10, we are going to bring in provisions for skill development. We are opening incubation centres, making provisions for training for the skill development of youth so that they can be taught how to be self-reliant," he added.

Emphasising on government steps to support farmers, Dilip Jaiswal said that agriculture will not be part of agro-industries. He said that this step is taken to ensure that the farmers get better income for their produce.

"Expansion of MSME and local industry is being done...We are gradually moving towards agro-industries. This is a new target by Bihar, that no Agriculture will be called Agro-Industry. So that farmers get better income for their produce and people get employment. In the sectors of education and electricity, we are going to make several provisions," he said.

"Education and electricity are two important parts. Health is also very important. So, we are going to prioritise education, health and electricity. Bihar is becoming the fastest developing state of the country," he added.

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav will present the state's budget today. (ANI)

