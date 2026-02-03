PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3: SoupX opened its first outlet, SoupX - Sip of Health, at Aarvy Healthcare Hospital, Gurugram, signalling the scale-up of a hospital-linked food services format designed for patients, caregivers, medical staff, and visitors.

Also Read | France: Man Arrives With 8-Inch-Long World War 1 Artillery Shell Lodged in His Rectum at Toulouse Hospital, Facility Evacuated Over Fears of Explosion.

"When people are in a hospital, they are often there for extended hours, patients, family members and medical teams alike," said Shri Surinder Arora, Chairman, Jasper Group, who joined as the Guest of Honour. "In such environments, access to food that is clean, balanced and easy to consume becomes important to the overall experience. SoupX - Sip of Health has been created to work alongside existing hospital facilities by offering a reliable option for simple, nutritious meals within the premises, through a format that can be maintained with consistency as it expands to more locations."

The inauguration was attended by Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Honourable Member of Parliament (BJP), Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and former Union Cabinet Minister, who served as the Chief Guest, along with policymakers and industry representatives. The event also saw the presence of Mahender Singh Prajapati and Naresh Kumar Kumawat, along with senior officials from government-linked banking institutions.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Launch Set for April 2026; Electric Sedan To Replace A-Class, EQA and EQB Models.

These outlets operate on standardised preparation processes, hygiene protocols and portion-controlled menus suited for high-footfall healthcare settings. SoupX plans to open 12-15 additional outlets across Delhi-NCR over the next three months and scale the network to around 1,000 outlets nationwide over the next five years.

Uttam Kumar, Founder & CEO of SoupX, said the outlet format has been built around operational consistency, from sourcing and preparation to hygiene and portion control, to ensure the same experience is delivered every day within hospital settings. "Our immediate focus is on getting the execution right across healthcare locations, understanding footfall patterns and usage behaviour, and only then taking the model to other suitable environments," Uttam Kumar added.

India's institutional food services market has expanded steadily alongside the growth of private healthcare infrastructure, with hospitals increasingly seeking structured food partners that meet hygiene and nutritional standards.

About Jasper Group:

Jasper Group is a trusted frozen food company in India, specialising in premium non-vegetarian and Vegetarian products. We are committed to delivering quality, safety, and innovation across frozen, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat food categories. With a process-driven and technology-enabled ecosystem, we ensure consistent products, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. At Jasper Group, our focus is on building long-term trust by delivering food that meets the highest standards every day.

About SoupX:

SoupX is India's first wellness QSR designed for hospitals, workplaces, and public environments. We create clean-label meals that support energy, recovery, and nourishment. Our menus are crafted with chefs, nutritionists, and food technologists to provide balanced, delicious meals that suit modern lifestyles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)