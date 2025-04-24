VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: India's largest EV charging network, Bolt.Earth, today inaugurated its new 13,000 sq. ft. Integrated Testing and Warehousing Facility (ITWF) in Bengaluru. Bolt.Earth's leadership and core team came together to inaugurate the new facility, led by CEO Raghav Bharadwaj.

The new facility consolidates Bolt.Earth's R&D, testing, warehousing, and final assembly operations under one roof. It marks a significant leap in the company's growth journey -- enabling faster product rollouts, reduced defect rates, and tighter control across the supply chain. It acts as the essential bridge between the supply chain and the customer, enhancing the company's responsiveness and delivery capabilities.

"The ITWF serves as our central assembly facility for Bolt.Earth's entire hardware portfolio -- from compact EV charging sockets for homes to high-capacity DC fast chargers," said Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO Bolt.Earth. "This includes our Blaze DC chargers for two-wheelers, available in single and dual gun variants from 3 kW to 10 kW, Blaze AC chargers for four-wheelers in 7.4 kW, 11 kW, and 22 kW models, and the full range of Bolt.Earth compact 3.3 kW EV charging sockets -- Pro, Lite, and Levac. We'll also be assembling our Level 3 DC fast chargers here, ranging from 30 kW to 240 kW, built for large-scale commercial and fleet deployments. Bringing all of this under one facility gives us tighter control, faster throughput, and the ability to scale EV charging infrastructure with consistency."

The facility also includes a high-efficiency warehouse for managing raw materials, critical components, and finished goods -- ensuring streamlined inventory flow and timely dispatch across Bolt.Earth's national deployment network.

The integrated R&D wing brings together engineering, design, and prototyping teams to develop the next generation of EV chargers -- focused on high performance, improved user experience, and long-term sustainability.

With end-to-end control over inventory, testing, and final assembly, Bolt.Earth is doubling down on quality. Every product passes through a rigorous testing and validation pipeline: real-world simulations, stress testing, and compliance checks.

"At Bolt.Earth, our suppliers are more than vendors--they're integral business partners in delivering quality at scale," said Vijay N Pannalkar, Director - SCM. "We've built a system where collaboration drives consistency. By maintaining end-to-end control--from inventory to testing and final assembly--we ensure every product that leaves our line reflects the reliability and performance our customers expect."

Bolt.Earth is also laying the groundwork for an on-site EV charging station, with the Blaze DC expected to power the first deployment. The new facility is set to play a central role in Bolt.Earth's fast-charging expansion across India -- acting as a launchpad for upcoming urban and intercity deployments.

With the ITWF, Bolt.Earth strengthens its position as India's most scalable, integrated EV charging company -- ready to meet the demands of a fast-electrifying nation.

As India's leading EV charging solutions provider, Bolt.Earth offers end-to-end infrastructure for homes, businesses, fleets, and brands like Tata, Bajaj, Mahindra, American Express, SAP, Brigade Group, Sobha Realty--from hardware and installation to software and support.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest EV charging network, with 37K+ charging points across 1,700+ cities, serving 224K+ active EV users. Its extensive charging network supports 2, 3, and 4 wheelers with both standard and fast charging options. The Bolt.Earth charging app, available on Playstore and iOS, makes charging seamless with a simple scan-pay-charge process. Bolt.Earth also offers a Charger Management System (CMS), EV charger discovery APIs for businesses, installation & maintenance support and 24*7 Customer Service.

Bolt.Earth (backed by USV, Version One Ventures, Prime Venture Partners), designs, develops, and manufactures EV charging technology indigenously in India. As the only vertically integrated EV Charging Company in India, Bolt.Earth offers a complete ecosystem of charging hardware, software, and maintenance products and services.

For more information, visit: https://bolt.earth/

