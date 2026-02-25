New Delhi, February 25: Gold and silver rates (gold silver prices) in India saw a marginal uptick today, February 25, as domestic markets reacted to global geopolitical uncertainty and a slight weakening of the US Dollar. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, 24-carat gold rose by INR 110 per 10 grams and stood at INR 1,61,890, while silver prices remained largely stable in most retail markets, holding firm after recent volatility. Meanwhile, silver is priced at INR 285 per gram and INR 2,85,000 per kilogram today, February 25.

Domestic Gold Rates by Purity As of February 25

The price of the yellow metal remains on an upward trajectory, marking its third consecutive day of gains this week. Investors continue to pivot toward gold as a hedge against inflation and trade-related tensions following recent U.S. tariff announcements. Gold Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The following table reflects the national average rates for various purities of gold as of February 25:

Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams Daily Change 24K (Pure Gold) INR 16,189 INR 1,61,890 +INR 110 22K (Standard) INR 14,840 INR 1,48,400 +INR 100 18K (Jewellery) INR 12,142 INR 1,21,420 +INR 80

Silver Prices Steady Amid Volatility

While gold prices edged higher, silver rates maintained a neutral stance on Wednesday, trading at INR 2,85,000 per kilogram. This follows a period of intense fluctuation where the "white metal" touched the INR 3,00,000 mark earlier in the week before stabilising. Silver Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver per Gram: INR 285.00

Silver per 100 Grams: INR 28,500

Silver per Kilogram: INR 2,85,000

City-Wise Price Variations

Gold rates in India vary across major metropolitan areas due to local taxes, octroi, and making charges. Southern markets, particularly Chennai, continue to command a slight premium over other regions.

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Silver (per kg) Mumbai INR 1,61,890 INR 1,48,400 INR 2,85,000 Delhi INR 1,62,040 INR 1,48,550 INR 2,84,900 Chennai INR 1,62,880 INR 1,49,300 INR 2,89,900 Kolkata INR 1,61,890 INR 1,48,400 INR 2,85,000 Bengaluru INR 1,61,890 INR 1,48,400 INR 2,85,000

Market Context and Outlook

The current rally is largely attributed to international factors, including the upcoming US-Iran nuclear discussions in Geneva and the ongoing impact of global trade tariffs. In the international market, spot gold recovered to approximately USD 5,180 per ounce, drawing support from a cautious dollar index. Domestic analysts suggest that while the macroeconomic backdrop remains mixed, the safe-haven appeal of precious metals is likely to keep prices elevated in the near term. Retail buyers in India are advised to monitor international spot prices and the USD/INR exchange rate, as these remain the primary drivers for domestic bullion movements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).