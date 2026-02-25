Thiruvananthapuram, February 25: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-41 weekly lottery results of today, February 25, shortly. The Dhanalekshmi DL 41 lottery is a popular weekly lottery draw conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Held every Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, this specific draw DL-41 offers a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. Kerala lottery players can watch the live streaming of today’s Dhanalekshmi DL 41 weekly lottery below to learn the winners’ names.

Those taking part in Kerala’s Dhanalekshmi DL 41 weekly lottery can also view the results and winning numbers at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. It must be noted that winners of today’s Kerala lottery are required to verify their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date. Lottery results of Dhanalekshmi DL 41 weekly lottery will be announced once the live draw begins. Head to portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today’s lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Kerala’s Dhanalekshmi DL 41 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery participants can also watch the online telecast of the Dhanalekshmi DL 41 weekly lottery provided above. Some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for today’s lottery results and winning numbers include “Kerala Lottery Result Today Live”, “Dhanalekshmi DL-41 Result”, “Kerala Lottery Result 25-02-2026”, “Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result 3 PM” and “Dhanalekshmi DL-41 PDF Download”. Stay tuned for Kerala lottery results and the winning numbers of today’s lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result of 24.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

To ensure a smooth claiming process, winners of today’s Dhanalekshmi DL 41 weekly lottery should sign the back of their tickets immediately and present them to the Director of State Lotteries or a nationalised bank within the mandatory 30-day window.

