New Delhi [India], January 21: Booon, India's fast-growing fashion quick-commerce platform, is redefining how consumers shop for fashion that can't wait. Built for moments of urgency, it offers curated, occasion-first styles from party and date-night looks to festive wear delivered within two hours. Backed by aggressive pricing and sharp curation, Booon eliminates endless browsing to ensure customers arrive dressed exactly when it matters most.

* Bringing 2-hour, occasion-led fashion delivery to Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad; now live in Jaipur, with Mumbai and Kolkata to follow in the next 15 days

* It brings together leading fashion labels including Biba, Sassafras, The Bear House, Tokyo Talkies, and Mini Klub

Positioned as the "Zudio for e-commerce," Booon caters to trend-driven consumers seeking high-fashion styles at accessible prices. The majority of products are priced under ₹1,000, with an average selling price of around ₹800. And partners with online-first brands, curating the top 50-100 brands per city to enable faster, localised delivery and sharper relevance. These include popular fashion labels such as Biba, Sassafras, Street 9, The Bear House, Tokyo Talkies, Mini Klub, TMRW - House of Brands and Brand.me (Mensa Brands) and among others.

"At Booon, we're solving the three biggest gaps in fashion commerce--curation, pricing, and speed. We let users browse styles curated by occasion, keep pricing aggressively accessible, and deliver fashion superfast. Our vision is simple: to make every occasion effortlessly fashionable," said Arun Kumar, Founder of Booon.

Currently live with operational hubs in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, it offers a catalogue of over 1 lakh styles, nearly 10x larger than those of other fashion quick-commerce players in the market. This depth, combined with rapid local fulfilment, allows the platform to deliver both variety and speed at scale.

Consumer demand on Booon is occasion-led and seasonal, with categories like festive wear, winter essentials, and party outfits peaking at different times--underscoring its belief that fashion discovery should begin with the occasion, not the product.

Looking ahead, Booon is set to launch in Mumbai and Kolkata in January, followed by planned expansions into cities such as Surat, Pune, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. With its asset-light and scalable operating model, company will continue adding one to two new cities every month over the next six months, further strengthening its position in India's rapidly evolving fashion quick-commerce landscape.

About Booon

Booon is a fashion quick-commerce platform delivering curated fashion within 2 hours. Built around occasions rather than products, and it offers one of the widest assortments in the category, with over 1 lakh styles at accessible price points.

For more information, visit: www.m.booon.in

