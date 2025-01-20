BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 20: AU Small Finance Bank offers exceptional savings account returns, ensuring your deposits grow efficiently and reach their full potential. Let your savings work harder for you with AU Small Finance Bank. Whether you need short-term liquidity or long-term wealth creation, understand why AU Small Finance Bank's savings accounts provide attractive benefits tailored to meet the diverse needs of the customers.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

Why Opt for an AU Small Finance Bank Savings Account

AU Small Finance Bank aims to provide innovative banking products that meet customers' changing requirements today. Below are some solid reasons why opening a savings account with them is an advantageous fiscal choice:

Also Read | Paytm Q3 FY2025 Result: Fintech Major Revenue Surge by 10% at INR 1,828 Crore, PAT Improves by INR 208 Crore.

Lucrative Interest Rates: With AU Small Finance Bank, you can earn up to 7.25%* interest annually on your savings deposits. This is one of the best returns offered in the current market.

Monthly Interest Credits: Unlike most banks that give interest payouts quarterly, AU Small Finance Bank provides monthly interest credits to your account. This enables faster-compounding growth on your money.

Customized Account Variants: Pick from multiple specialized savings accounts that match diverse customer needs.

Smooth Digital Access: Easily manage your AU Small Finance Bank account via their user-friendly website or AU 0101 mobile application.

Competitive Interest Rates That Work for You

A unique benefit is AU Small Finance Bank's tiered savings account interest rate structure. The higher your account balance, the higher rate will be applicable. This incrementally maximizes your returns.

Check the slab-wise rates below:

Note:

Customization rates are available for balances exceeding Rs. 10 Crores. Please get in touch with your nearest branch or relationship manager for more information.

The above-stated Savings Account interest rates are from the AU Small Finance Bank website, which are subject to change without prior notice and at sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank.

Calculating and Crediting Interest on Savings Accounts

AU Small Finance Bank works out the interest payable on savings bank balances on a daily basis, the calculation is based on the closing amount held in the account per day. This interest is then paid out to customers each month.

Let's understand how their tiered interest rate system works through an example: If your total savings account balance is Rs. 4 Crores. Here is the applicable slab-wise rate:

* On amounts up to Rs. 99,999 - The interest rate is 3%

* On money, between Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 2,99,999 - The interest rate is 3%

* On balances between Rs. 3 Lakhs to Rs. 4,99,999 - Rate is 4%

* Sums between Rs. 5 Lakhs to Rs. 9,99,999 - Rate of 5%

* On balances between Rs. 10 Lakhs to Rs. 24,99,999 - Rate is 7%

* On balances between Rs. 25 Lakhs to less than Rs. 1Crore - Rate is 7%

* Remaining balance from Rs. 1 Crore up to Rs. 4 Crores - Interest rate of 7.25%

So, as your account balance rises, the interest earnings on incremental sums also increase. Your savings grow faster with AU Small Finance Bank's tiered interest payment system, reinforced by monthly payouts that accelerate compounding. Who can Benefit from AU Savings Accounts

AU Small Finance Bank's savings accounts provide reasonable returns for:

* Individuals Seeking Returns: Get up to 7.25%* interest yearly

* Large Balance Holders: Higher rates on more considerable deposits

* Digital Account Users: Manage account via website/app

* Regular Savers: Monthly interest to grow money faster

How to Open a Savings Account

Opening an account with AU Small Finance Bank is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

* Check Eligibility Criteria: See if you meet basic account opening norms

* Prepare Documents: Have your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and address proof ready

* Apply Online or Offline: Use AU Small Finance Bank's website/app or visit the nearest branch

* Activate Your Account: Finish the verification process to access account services

AU Small Finance Bank offers well-rounded savings accounts with excellent interest rates of up to 7.25%* and monthly payouts for steady returns. Their wide range of customized accounts effectively serves diverse savings needs. If you want an efficient way to grow your money, consider opening an account today.

*Savings Account interest rates are from the AU Small Finance Bank website which are subject to change without prior notice and at sole discretion of AU Small Finance Bank.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)