NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Borosil, India's leading consumer brand, is excited to announce its much-anticipated mid-season sale, live from August 8 to August 20, 2025. With up to 50% off across the entire range of Borosil and Larah products, this is one of the brand's biggest offers of the year - giving customers the perfect opportunity to refresh their homes with thoughtfully designed, high-quality products at unbeatable prices.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Rejects US Mediation Claim in Call With Donald Trump; Says India-Pakistan Ceasefire Was at Islamabad's Request: Report.

Renowned for its commitment to quality, functionality, and design, Borosil continues to launch products tailored to the evolving needs of Indian homes. The brand has proudly introduced India's first coloured borosilicate range - Borosilicate Colors Glassware - aesthetic, durable, and truly one of a kind. Its OG 2X Tuff Glassware, crafted with tempered technology, offers unmatched durability and the gas stoves are among the most energy-efficient in the market, with up to 75% thermal efficiency.

Borosil's range of compact kitchen appliances - from juicers, mixers, portable blenders, and sandwich makers to OTGs - is designed for convenience and modern lifestyles. The collection also includes ISI-certified stainless steel pressure cookers that blend safety with style, insulated lunch boxes and bottles ideal for school, work, or travel, and glass storage jars and containers that are BPA-free, functional, and beautifully minimal.

Also Read | 'Bheegi Saree' Song Out: 'Param Sundari' Romantic Track Captures Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Sizzling On-Screen Chemistry- WATCH.

The Larah range by Borosil, with its delicately crafted opalware dinner sets and serveware, has become a household favourite - perfect for both everyday use and festive occasions. As the festive season approaches, this sale is also the ideal time to shop for thoughtful gifting options that combine elegance and utility. From stylish kitchen appliances to premium glassware and serveware, there's something for everyone on your list.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Barnali Shankar, VP - Marketing at Borosil Ltd. said, "Borosil has always stood for trust and everyday utility. Our sale is about making premium quality more accessible to every home. Whether you're setting up a new kitchen, upgrading your space, or looking for festive gifts that will truly be appreciated, this is the right moment to bring home products that combine durability, design, and ease."

The sale will be available on Borosil's official website www.myborosil.com, on leading online marketplaces, and at select retail outlets across India.

Whether you're shopping for your own home, gifting for a housewarming or Diwali, or simply upgrading your essentials, the Big Borosil Sale promises value, variety, and the trusted quality the brand is known for. The offer is valid only for a limited time - from August 8 to August 20, 2025 - so customers are encouraged to shop early and make the most of these festive-season savings.

Borosil is the only manufacturer of Borosilicate glass in India. We are one of the most loved Indian brands, recognised for our borosilicate glassware and kitchen products, which are known for their durability and resistance to thermal shock. The brand has established a leading presence in modern trade, e-commerce, and B2B businesses. Notably, Borosil has also embraced the Direct-to-Customer model, directly connecting with consumers to offer them its high-quality products, ranging from kitchenware to home appliances and tableware. Evolving from a single-product, single-brand entity, Borosil today stands as a multi-product, multi-brand organisation, reaching its diverse clientele and acting as a force multiplier for Indian women by empowering them through its products and initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)