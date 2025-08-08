Mumbai, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a key phone call with US President Donald Trump on June 17, firmly pushed back his claim that the 79-year-old helped broker peace between India and Pakistan, and mediate a ceasefire. According to a report, PM Modi told Trump that India will never accept a third party's intervention in the Kashmir issue.

The 35-minute conversation between Modi and Trump, which took place after the US president abruptly left the G7 summit in Canada, was prompted by growing unease in New Delhi over his repeated public statements crediting himself for stopping a "nuclear war" in South Asia. US Tariff Hike: PM Narendra Modi To Hold High-Level Cabinet Meeting Today To Assess Impact of Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump on Indian Exports.

PM Modi Asserts India ‘Does Not and Will Never Accept Mediation’

Modi told Trump that India and Pakistan directly discussed a ceasefire at Pakistan’s request, following intense Indian military action, Bloomberg reported, citing an official Indian readout. He made it clear that India “does not and will never accept mediation,” and underlined that the decision to halt hostilities was made bilaterally. Officials said Trump “listened carefully” to PM Modi.

The report added that the call took on greater urgency after Indian officials learned that Trump was planning to host Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for lunch at the White House the following day. While New Delhi had no objection to US engagement with Pakistan’s civilian leadership, they saw the move to host Munir, the head of a military India accuses of backing terrorism, as a serious diplomatic insult. PM Narendra Modi Says Ready To Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Welfare of Farmers, Fishermen As Donald Trump Announces To Impose 50% Tariffs on India (Watch Video).

PM Modi Reportedly Denied Informal US White House Invitation

Worried Trump might attempt to orchestrate a direct meeting between PM Modi and Munir, the Indian prime minister declined an informal White House visit on his return trip from Europe, citing a prior commitment to visit Croatia.

Though the US never directly asked India to publicly acknowledge Trump’s role in the ceasefire, officials in New Delhi noted a change in tone from Washington after the call. Tensions soon escalated, with Trump targeting India in a series of harsh statements, including threats of steep tariffs and criticisms of India’s trade practices and ties to Russia.

This ensued a low point in India-US relations, straining years of diplomatic effort. The once-cordial Modi-Trump dynamic has not recovered, and the leaders haven’t spoken since that pivotal call, the report claimed.

Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Chase With 'Peacemaker' Claims

But Trump has not stopped since. Most recently, on August 3, Trump again claimed credit for stopping the war between India and Pakistan. His remarks came as he slammed radio host and author Charlamagne Tha God on his social media platform Truth Social, and said he (God) knows nothing about him or what he has done, “like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight.”

“He didn't know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran's nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy,” Trump said.

