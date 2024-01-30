PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 30: BOULT, the fastest-growing wearable brand in India, today added another feather to its strategic retail expansion plans by entering Nepal as the part of the global offline retail network. Jagadamba Mobiles Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Shanker group will be the exclusive partners for BOULT in the country and will be driving the national distribution of the products.

Earlier in 2023, BOULT continued its bullish growth in India with a strong retail expansion outlay by opening 5000+ stores pan India, strategically reaching customers in diverse regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Gupta, Co-founder, BOULT said, "We are thrilled to announce our expansion in Nepal with Jagdamba Mobiles Pvt Ltd. We have been constantly working towards strengthening our omni-channel presence and while we are already present in the US and the UK, it was important for us to continue our global retail expansion journey. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge wearable technology to the vibrant market of Nepal. Jagadamba Mobiles' extensive reach and dedication align perfectly with our vision of making state-of-the-art tech more accessible to everyone. This marks a remarkable milestone in expanding our global footprint, and we look forward to a successful journey together."

Commenting about the partnership with BOULT, Saksham Jatia, Executive Director of Jagdamba Mobiles Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are excited to join hands with BOULT, a brand synonymous with audio excellence. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to offering the latest in technology to our customers. BOULT's range of audio products perfectly aligns with our vision of bringing innovative, top-quality devices to the fingertips of every Nepali consumer. Now they can look forward to choosing from a variety of smartwatches and TWS based on their specific requirements."

"In the initial half of 2024, our strategic plan aims to achieve a market penetration of over 60% in Nepal, encompassing key towns and cities. Leveraging the expertise of our partner, Jagdamba Mobiles, who possesses a strong presence in the Nepalese market in terms of sales and distribution, we intend to collaborate on the introduction of a diverse range of products tailored to meet the specific needs of the Nepalese population. Our primary objective is to enhance accessibility to cutting-edge technology, making it more accessible to the people," added Shantanu Singh, the Head of Offline Sales and Distribution, BOULT

BOULT will be introducing a host of products in Nepal ranging across smartwatches and TWS earbuds, catering to different consumer needs and preferences. The smartwatch collection, comprising the Ripple, Crown R Pro, Drift 2, Crown, and Dive X, embodies a fusion of sophisticated design and advanced functionality. Each model is meticulously crafted to cater to unique consumer preferences, offering a comprehensive array of features and capabilities. Complementing this, the TWS lineup, featuring Maverick, X10 Pro, K45, K35, K60, X70, and X45, exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering a superior audio experience. These TWS models are anticipated to provide users with a seamless and high-fidelity wireless audio solution, characterized by innovative features and top-tier performance.

Boult's journey, which began in 2017 with a focus on e-commerce, has now evolved to cater to the diverse needs of consumers across India. The positive retail expansion outside India is a testament to Boult's commitment to reaching out to customers from all walks of life. In a span of just six years, Boult has risen to become one of India's fastest-growing wearable brands. The brand's online success is characterized by its outstanding sales figures and a remarkable 2 million plus 4+ star ratings on leading e-commerce platforms. Boult has climbed to the #2 spot in market share in the audio industry and secured an impressive #4 ranking in the Indian smartwatches sector in under eight months.

About BOULTBOULT is a homegrown, high-end consumer electronic brand that designs and manufactures innovative audio and wearable products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company in India selling a headphone every 5 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualize and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website- www.boultaudio.com.

